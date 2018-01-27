TD falls to 0-2 in CRC after Pendleton loss Lady Buck defense holds Hawks to five second-half field goals

The Dalles girls’ basketball team was held to five second-half field goals, and outscored 53-24 through the first three quarters of action in a 62-33 Columbia River Conference loss to No. 11-ranked Pendleton Friday at Kurtz Gym.

“This team just came out and outhustled us,” TD coach Kevin Dale said. “They wanted the ball more, they got to all the loose balls and all the offensive rebounds. We just got to go back to our fundamentals of boxing out and showing more effort.”

The Lady Bucks (11-6 overall, 2-0 league) sank 12 2-point field goals and added four threes to finish first-half runs of 18-8 and 22-11 for a 40-19 halftime advantage.

While Pendleton had seven players score those first-half points, The Dalles’ Paulina Finn scored nine points, Bailey LeBreton and Jenna Miller tacked on four apiece, and Kilee Hoylman made two free throws.

In the second half, Jodi Thomasian, who was held scoreless in the opening stanza, shouldered the scoring load with 11 of the team’s 14 points, as the Hawks were outscored 22-14 in the final 16 minutes.

All told, TD (6-10, 0-2) hit 13 field goals, one 3-pointer, and shot 6 of 10 from the line.

Thomasian posted a team-high 11 points, Finn notched nine (all in the first half), Miller chipped in six, and LeBreton had five points.

Kalan McGlothan poured in a team-leading 20 points, Jaiden Lemberger added 10, and Maureen Davies hit for eight points for the Buckaroos, who totaled 21 field goals, five 3-pointers, and converted 15 of 31 free throw attempts.

The Dalles hosts Hood River Valley (8-8, 0-2) at 7 p.m. Tuesday in another league contest.