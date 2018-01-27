TD’s top December athletes

The Dalles athletes were presented with Athlete of the Month awards for the month of December by their respective coaches at the Booster Club’s meeting at the Riverenza Espresso Bar and Cafe. In the photo are, from left to right, Paulina Finn (Basketball), Jodi Thomasian (Basketball), Nathan Nañez (Cheer), JR Scott (Wrestling) and Hannah Biehn (Skiing).

The Booster Club has meetings set at 7 a.m. every Friday to discuss the various topics on the state of Riverhawk athletic programs. Board members are still being sought to help mold the future of The Dalles athletics, and corporate sponsorship packages are being offered to help support the more than 300 student-athletes involved.

For any questions, to join the booster club or to inquire about the affordable sponsorship opportunities, email john@thedallesboosterclub.com.