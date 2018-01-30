Crosstalk: Has the FBI been deceitful, corrupt?

Does anyone really believe that a “technical glitch” affected the ability of the best intelligence agency in the world to recover five months of texts from FBI cellphones used by two anti-Trump officials?

The missing messages between Dec. 14, 2016, and May 17, 2017, were sent by agent Peter Strzok and Lisa Page, an FBI attorney and former member of special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigative team. You know, the man leading the “unbiased and objective” investigation into Trump’s possible campaign collusion with Russia during the 2016 election.

Strzok was removed from overseeing the Trump investigation after the Justice Department discovered he had exchanged numerous anti-Trump and pro-Clinton text messages with Page, who was his mistress.

The five months of missing messages covers Trump’s inauguration, the firing of National Security Adviser Michael Flynn and FBI Director James Comey, which set the stage for the appointment of Mueller.

After the GOP began howling, DOJ officials reported they had recovered at least some of the texts, which potentially contain illegal behavior at worst and wildly inappropriate communications at best.

This whole debacle is made even more bizarre by the fact that there is actual proof that Hillary Clinton and her Democratic National Committee backers put up the dirty dollars to get a fake dossier on Trump that became the centerpiece for the Russia collusion lies.

It also appears that the FBI, under the direction of Comey, used the dossier to justify spying on Trump and his family.

Fusian GPS, the opposition research firm that handled the dossier, aided Clinton in furthering the movement to discredit Trump’s election.

So, how come Mueller is not focusing on the real collusion here? There is no evidence to show wrongdoing by Trump, but more than enough for federal agencies to pursue a case against Clinton.

The DNC has shouted boisterously that the “American public deserves to know what happened” in the 2016 elections.

I agree.

We deserve to know how far up the chain the command the corruption that shielded Clinton and attacked Trump has really gone.

Let’s quit pretending that Clinton has clean hands in this matter and that she wasn’t aided and abetted by Comey and other FBI officials.

In fact, evidence now shows that Comey drafted his exoneration memo before Clinton was even interviewed, and former Attorney General Loretta Lunch apparently knew in advance that Clinton would not be charged.

Even as the mainstream media drags its feet at revealing these truths, the American people get that something smells rotten in D.C.

Fifty-eight percent of voters in a recent poll believe the FBI is hiding something and, by an 18-point margin, they support the appointment of a special counsel to investigate the Deep State.

Meanwhile, the deck is stacked against Trump if he agrees to be interviewed by Mueller, a good friend of Comey’s.

The media will skewer Trump if he pleads his Fifth Amendment right and refuses the interview. If he does the interview, he risks being caught in a perjury and obstruction trap by saying anything that Mueller can use against him.

Innuendo is enough for Democrats and the media to call for Trump’s impeachment or imprisonment. Real hard facts that point at rot within their own ranks are glossed over or explained away because, after all, the end justifies the means.

Anything to undermine or get Trump out of office is allowed — never mind the rights of the millions of voters who did, and still do, support him.

The only thing that separates the U.S. from a banana republic is respect for the outcome of elections — that is, the consent of the governed. Every American should be concerned that our own government now appears to have targeted Trump’s campaign before he even won by setting up an “insurance policy” investigation orchestrated with lies and deceit.

Disgusting.

— RaeLynn Ricarte