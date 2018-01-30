Crosstalk: Has the FBI been deceitful, corrupt?

Does anyone really believe that a “technical glitch” affected the ability of the best intelligence agency in the world to recover five months of texts from FBI cellphones used by two anti-Trump officials?
The missing messages between Dec. 14, 2016, and May 17, 2017, were sent by agent Peter Strzok and Lisa Page, an FBI attorney and former member of special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigative team. You know, the man leading the “unbiased and objective” investigation into Trump’s possible campaign collusion with Russia during the 2016 election.
Strzok was removed from overseeing the Trump investigation after the Justice Department discovered he had exchanged numerous anti-Trump and pro-Clinton text messages with Page, who was his mistress.
The five months of missing messages covers Trump’s inauguration, the firing of National Security Adviser Michael Flynn and FBI Director James Comey, which set the stage for the appointment of Mueller.
After the GOP began howling, DOJ officials reported they had recovered at least some of the texts, which potentially contain illegal behavior at worst and wildly inappropriate communications at best.
This whole debacle is made even more bizarre by the fact that there is actual proof that Hillary Clinton and her Democratic National Committee backers put up the dirty dollars to get a fake dossier on Trump that became the centerpiece for the Russia collusion lies.
It also appears that the FBI, under the direction of Comey, used the dossier to justify spying on Trump and his family.
Fusian GPS, the opposition research firm that handled the dossier, aided Clinton in furthering the movement to discredit Trump’s election.
So, how come Mueller is not focusing on the real collusion here? There is no evidence to show wrongdoing by Trump, but more than enough for federal agencies to pursue a case against Clinton.
The DNC has shouted boisterously that the “American public deserves to know what happened” in the 2016 elections.
I agree.
We deserve to know how far up the chain the command the corruption that shielded Clinton and attacked Trump has really gone.
Let’s quit pretending that Clinton has clean hands in this matter and that she wasn’t aided and abetted by Comey and other FBI officials.
In fact, evidence now shows that Comey drafted his exoneration memo before Clinton was even interviewed, and former Attorney General Loretta Lunch apparently knew in advance that Clinton would not be charged.
Even as the mainstream media drags its feet at revealing these truths, the American people get that something smells rotten in D.C.
Fifty-eight percent of voters in a recent poll believe the FBI is hiding something and, by an 18-point margin, they support the appointment of a special counsel to investigate the Deep State.
Meanwhile, the deck is stacked against Trump if he agrees to be interviewed by Mueller, a good friend of Comey’s.
The media will skewer Trump if he pleads his Fifth Amendment right and refuses the interview. If he does the interview, he risks being caught in a perjury and obstruction trap by saying anything that Mueller can use against him.
Innuendo is enough for Democrats and the media to call for Trump’s impeachment or imprisonment. Real hard facts that point at rot within their own ranks are glossed over or explained away because, after all, the end justifies the means.
Anything to undermine or get Trump out of office is allowed — never mind the rights of the millions of voters who did, and still do, support him.
The only thing that separates the U.S. from a banana republic is respect for the outcome of elections — that is, the consent of the governed. Every American should be concerned that our own government now appears to have targeted Trump’s campaign before he even won by setting up an “insurance policy” investigation orchestrated with lies and deceit.
Disgusting.
— RaeLynn Ricarte
We have become very tribal in our politics, leaping to conclusions based on who we support rather than the information we have available.
Current rumors regarding text messages between senior FBI agent Peter Strzok and FBI lawyer Lisa Page are many, with conspiracy-styled talk of a “secret society,” suggestions of an improper investigation of Hillary Clinton's use of a private email server, and a strong anti-Trump bias in the agency.
And until recently, suspicions were compounded by thousands of missing text messages, lost, we are now told, when the FBI transitioned to new phones.
Those messages have been found, according to Inspector General Michael Horowitz, who said his office “succeeded in using forensic tools” to recover them.
A firestorm of questions have been raised regarding their loss, with GOP leaders and the president questioning how the FBI had failed to retain them. A fair question.
Horowitz’s letter said he would provide copies to the Justice Department and would not object if leaders there determined it was appropriate to turn them over to Congress.
Given that there are already some calling for appointment of another special council to investigate the matter, releasing the emails to Congress would be a good first step.
Also of importance, perhaps, is that Strzok and Page were removed from special counsel Robert S. Mueller III staff last year. Mueller was appointed to investigate possible coordination between the Kremlin and Trump’s campaign, and has been under repeated criticism from the president for doing so.
But at the time of his appointed, news reports said: “A Congress utterly fractured by partisan bickering came to rare bipartisan agreement Wednesday night as members of both parties effusively praised the selection of former FBI director Robert Mueller as special counsel in charge of the FBI's investigation into Russian attempts to influence the 2016 election.”
Mueller, a Republican, has to date shown that his appointment deserved that bipartisan support. He has demonstrated the ability of a professional to put aside politics and serve faithfully the rule of law, and responded to the lack of professionalism within his own team by removing the offenders.
But what about the questions raised by the text messages regarding the Clinton investigation?
The messages are rumored to suggest the FBI's investigation of Clinton when she was working as Secretary of State and using a private email server was overly-protective of her as the “likely next president.”
Again, lets get the facts to Congress. Perhaps we will soon have two special counselors investigating both front runners in the 2016 election. It seems entirely possible.
I do wonder, if both parties are embroiled in legal investigations, claims and counter claims, whether either will have time between them to actually govern the country.
The situation is strange enough to make any American's head spin in a vortex of alternative facts and realities.
I withhold my judgement, truth is unclear.
What doesn't surprise me about the situation, I suppose, is that agents of the FBI were found to have violated if not the letter of the law, then the spirit of their service.
Here in Oregon, in 2016, armed militants seized the headquarters of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge in Harney County and LaVoy Finicum, one of the occupiers, was killed. During the subsequent investigation, it was found that an FBI agent on scene did not report to investigators having fired at the vehicle in which Finicum fled.
That Oregon example is one of many showing a lack of professionalism among some at the FBI.
Perhaps Congress is incapable of overseeing our federal law enforcement agencies. Perhaps we have given too much power to leaders and agents within the FBI.
I don't have great faith in the rule of law – our prisons are filled with injustice – but that is really all we have: Perhaps truth will out, in the end.
— Mark Gibson
