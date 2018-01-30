Dufur boys hang on to beat Ione

The Dufur Rangers led 35-15 through one half of play, and fought off a rally attempt by Ione, but had enough left to secure a 61-53 boys’ basketball triumph Saturday at Ione High School.

Ahead 14-4 through one quarter, the Rangers increased that advantage with a 21-11 second-quarter run to lead by 20 points at the break.

Ione (4-15 overall, 2-7 league) used a 22-13 run in the third period and made it a 48-37 contest entering the fourth quarter and then finished action by outscoring Dufur, 16-13.

Curtis Crawford dropped a team-leading 18 points, Tanner Masterson tacked on 13, Tabor McLaughlin had 12, Derek Frakes ended up with six and Anson Jim rattled off five points as the fifth-place Rangers (7-11, 4-5) drilled 21 field goals, three 3-pointers, and converted 16 of 29 free throws.

Hunter Padberg scored 26 points and Jacob Heideman dropped 14 points for the paced the Cardinals, who managed 18 field goals, seven 3-pointers and went 10 of 17 on free throw tries.

“We came out and played really well the first half and really got after it,” Dufur head basketball coach Ron Townsend said. “We then had a letdown in the second half, but we were able to hang on for the road win.”

After tonight’s home game versus Sherman, Dufur travels to fourth-place Arlington (10-8, 6-3) for a league contest at 7:30 p.m. Friday.