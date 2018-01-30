Great deals at annual ‘Super Auction’

Trips, TVs and trinkets will be on offer this Saturday, Feb. 3, as St. Mary’s Academy holds its 43rd annual Super Auction, with this year’s theme of “Wish Upon a Star.”

A large screen TV will be up for bid in the live auction, while hundreds of other items at all price points will be available in the silent auction.

Doors open at 5 p.m. for the 21-and-over event, with the prime rib and pork tenderloin dinner provided by Cowboy Catering.

Tickets are still available and cost $40 apiece. They are available at the school, at 1112 Cherry Height’s Rd. For more information, call the school at 541-296-6004.

The super auction is famous for its hosted dinners and events, all of them hotly bidded on in the live auction.

Back this year is the popular Lemondrop Martini party for up to 10 people, and the “Party on the Roof,” a dinner for eight atop the Dean Dollarhide State Farm building, said Wendy Palmer, development director for the school.

New this year is a paddleboard and boathouse barbecue, which will feature a two-hour paddleboard session with an extra hour to float for five people, and up to 10 people get to enjoy the barbecue afterwards.

Dan and Marie Bustos are hosting a dinner for 10 called “A taste of the Riviera Nayrit,” which takes its name from a region in Mexico.

A Fiesta en la Escuela is a meal for eight adults that the St. Mary’s staff is putting on an auction package called “Plant Nite” is a party for eight with drinks and appetizers, and guests will go home with a plant they potted themselves.

A construction package worth $1,250 includes design work, carpentry and plumbing or mechanical work.

Also on offer in the live auction is a week at Casita Blanca, a 500-square foot studio in La Paz, Mexico.

Palmer said the annual auction is the school’s largest fundraiser, “and it’s conducted entirely by parent volunteers. Many countless hours go into the preparation of this community event,” Palmer said.

“This event would not be possible without the generous donations from our community,” she said.

Raffle tickets are being sold, at $5 apiece, for a chance at a trip worth $2,500.

The trip package is round trip airfare and a four-night stay for two in upscale outdoor lodging: A private canvas suite at Moab Canvas in Moab, Utah.

The suite includes a bedroom wing with a king size bed and your own private bathroom. The lounge area has a queen size sofa bed and a private deck allows guests to enjoy the bounty of stars in the remote area.

Winners can also exchange the trip for a $2,500 travel voucher through Hazel Phillips Travel in The Dalles.

Other unusual auction items include a race day package at Oregon Raceway Park in Grass Valley, where the winner can spend a day driving the 2.3-mile course, with lunch included.

Other auction items include a ridealong with a trooper, lunch included, and a ridealong with a fish and game officer, coffee included, Palmer said.

A signed Timbers jersey, framed by Westwind Frame and Gallery will be up for auction, as well as box seats at a Seattle Mariners game for four people.

Students also make items to be auctioned, and the middle schoolers have made an outdoor beverage center. With the theme this year, the school gym is decorated in gold and navy blue.

Shooting stars decorate the tables, and “wishes upon a star” by selected students have been framed for display on tables.

The school did a Wish Upon a Star tree for the annual Festival of Trees in December, which also included student wishes.

A live auction item will be a quilt made by St. Mary’s parent Megan Thompson that includes each class’s wish on it. These wishes run the gamut, with eighth graders wishing for an end to terrorism and the pre-kindergarteners wishing for “ice cream and sprinkles forever.”

St. Mary’s parent Josh Cox will be performing at the beginning of the event.