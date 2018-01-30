Letter to the Editor: No vote on Merkley

To the editor:

Last August I wrote a plain, simple and blunt letter strongly objecting to the “ludicrous Mueller Morass” and proposed that such a “witchhunt” should be focused on “The Real Witches of Washington DC.” I mentioned a few names, my choices. I mailed it to seven U.S. Senators, including the two leaders from the left side of our mountain.

In a letter dated October 6, I received a reply from the junior senator patiently explaining how serious the matter of “Trumpian” (my word) dealings with the Russians was and informing me that a “special prosecutor,” Robert Mueller, had been appointed to investigate.

On Oct. 30, I answered the senator thanking him for his effort and agreed that the Russians had surely been conducting “cyber intrusions” ever since Al Gore invented the Internet!

I then suggested that later news had put the shoe on the other foot and asked where the investigation was into Uranium One, Fusion GPS, the DNC, Mueller himself, Comey, Rosenstein, Brenner, Clapper, etc. .

Then I reiterated my comment about “the real witches of Washington DC! (adding a few names!)

In a reply dated Dec. 8, I received the exact same letter. Only the date was changed!

The junior senator from the left side of our mountain: Responds? Kind of. Reads his mail? No. Heeds concerns of constituents? No. Listens to opposing opinions? No. Patronizes? Yup. Obfuscates? Duh.

Gets my vote? Never. Where do we go from here????

Gary VanOrman

The Dalles