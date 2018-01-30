Letter for the Editor: Thank you for help

To the editor:

For the past six years, I’ve handed out bags on Christmas Day to the diners at the Community Meal site.

A lovely meal was prepared by an awesome group. They had spiral ham, scalloped potatoes, two kinds of vegetables, tossed salad, an orange and a choice of two kinds of pie. It was a delicious meal. So, thank you to the group that hosted it.

I prepare 35 bags for men and 15 for women. About the only difference is the socks, gloves and scarves. Each bag contains one pair of socks, one pair of gloves, one scarf, a washcloth, soap, toothpaste and toothbrush, small shampoo, comb, razor, bottle of water, one dozen homemade cookies and a $10 gift card to a local restaurant.

McDonalds donated 10 cards to the project this year. Advantage Dental donated all the toothpaste and toothbrushes. A large bag of socks were given to the program by the students of Glenwood school.

A huge thank you to Lana, who made and donated all the scarves. Fellowship of Churches also donated to this project.

I put out a request to my church friends for homemade cookies. I put a dozen in each bag. So, I needed 50 dozen cookies just a couple of days before Christmas. I always worry about getting enough. Wow! This year I must have received 80 dozen. I took the extras down to the Warming Place.

A thank you to Patty, Stacey, Jayten and Stuart for helping to fill the bags. My daughter, Shari, helped pass them out.

Without all the generous donations, these bags wouldn’t be possible. I’m sure this is the only gift these people receive.

A few years ago, one man opened up his bag and took out a pair of socks. His comment was: “Wow, a new pair of socks.” That’s one big reason I keep doing the project.

So, a big thank you to all who donated cookies, cash and items. I know I probably have forgotten some people... Thank you again.

Klea Espy

Community Meal board member