Rangers lose to surging Cardinals

The Dufur Rangers finished the second half on a 34-31 run, but the Ione Cardinals had already built a 30-15 halftime lead to turn in a 61-49 triumph Saturday in Big Sky girls’ basketball play in Ione.

After being held to a combined 11 first-half points, the trio of Alexus Outlaw, Raymona Meanus and Kierstin White tallied 30 points, 11 by Outlaw, six apiece from White and Meanus, and five out of Jessica Brown.

In all, the Lady Rangers (8-10 overall, 4-5 league) hit for 20 field goals, three 3-pointers and shot 6 of 13 from the line.

Outlaw wound up leading the Lady Rangers with 14 points, and the tandem of Meanus and White tacked on 10 points apiece and Brown poured in seven points.

“We were better offensively, but our defense not so much,” Dufur coach Hollie Darden said. “We are struggling to put the whole package together.”

Ione’s Maggie Flynn led all scorers with 20 points, eight in the first half, and Megan Orem added 16, Jessica Medina chipped in 14 and Kathryn Burns went for nine points.

The Cardinals (8-11, 7-2), now second in the Big Sky standings, had 26 field goals, one 3-pointer and shot 8 of 20 on free throws.

Dufur hosts Sherman at 6 p.m. tonight, heads to Arlington (1-11, 0-9) at 6 p.m. Friday and wraps up the weekend by hosting Condon-Wheeler (3-16, 3-6) at 5:30 p.m. Saturday.