For the Record for January 30, 2018

Editor's note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Tuesday January 30, 2018

Accidents

The Dalles City

Jan. 26, 2:07 p.m. – Single vehicle, non-injury crash, 2300 block of East 12th Street. Unattended vehicle was not put into park and rolled back striking a mailbox. A report was taken.

Jan. 7, 1:05 a.m. – Single vehicle, non-injury crash, 800 block of East 16th Place. Driver struck a parked car. Officer assisted with the exchange of information.

Jan. 28, 3:34 p.m. – Two vehicle, non-injury crash, 3600 block of West 6th Street. Officer assisted with the exchange of information.

Jan. 29, 10:53 a.m. – Two vehicle, non-injury crash, 500 block of Mt. Hood Street. Officer assisted with the exchange of information.

Fire

Mid-Columbia Fire and Rescue

Jan. 28, 10:18 a.m. – Crew responded to the 800 block of Floral Court on a report of a possible fire. A home was found with smoke coming from the backyard.Contact was made with the occupant who was not aware that burning season had passed. She extinguished the fire without incident.

Jan. 29, 5:18 p.m. – Crew responded to the 1200 block of East 13th Street on a burn complaint. Contact was made with a subject who was burning on some property. He was unaware of the current burn ban. The fire was extinguished.

The agency also responded to five calls for emergency medical services on Friday, eight on Saturday, three on Sunday and five on Monday.

Police Reports

The Dalles City

A stolen vehicle report was taken Friday afternoon from the 1700 block of West 6th Street.

Police responded to the 3200 block of Bret Clodfelter Way Friday evening after staff reported a vehicle fled without paying for gas. A theft report was taken.

Henry Russell Benson, 46, The Dalles, was arrested Friday evening in the 500 block of Mt. Hood Street and is accused of second-degree disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, and violation of a restraining order. He was also arrested on a warrant for second-degree failure to appear.

Thomas Elliott West, 37, The Dalles, was arrested Friday evening in the 500 block of Mt. Hood Street and is accused of parole violation and failure to register as a sex offender.

A violation of a no contact order was taken Friday evening from the 500 block of West 9th Street after a caller reported a male suspect was at his business and is not allowed to be near his wife or the restaurant. The incident is under investigation.

Taren Thomas McCall, 18, The Dalles, was arrested Saturday evening near East 9th and Harris streets and is accused of harassment and interference with a police officer.

Police responded to Frost Court Saturday morning on a report of two dogs at large. Both dogs were located and taken to the animal shelter. A report was taken.

Police responded to the 700 block of Richland Court Saturday afternoon after a caller reported her juvenile brother was having an episode.

The juvenile was contacted and taken to the juvenile detention facility. A report was taken.

A death report was taken Saturday afternoon from the 200 block of Lone Pine Drive.

Police responded to the 1300 block of East 9th Street Saturday evening on a report of a dispute. Contact was made with several juveniles who were involved in a physical altercation. One subject was arrested for minor in possession of tobacco. A report was taken.

Alana Faye Seidel, 28, The Dalles, was arrested Sunday evening in the 2800 block of West 7th Street and is accused of probation violation.

Yvette Marie Black, 47, The Dalles, was arrested Sunday evening in the 500 block of Mt. Hood Street and is accused of parole violation.

Police responded to the 200 block of West 16th Street Sunday evening after a caller reported his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend came into his home through a window and assaulted him. Caller stated he stabbed the suspect during the altercation. Suspect fled prior to officer arrival.

A report was taken and the incident is under investigation.

Kody Mitchell Eastman, 23, The Dalles, was arrested Sunday evening near East 13th and J streets on a warrant for post-prison violation and three counts of probation violation.

A first-degree burglary report was taken Monday morning from the 700 block of West 16th Street after a victim reported his home was broken into and some items stolen.

A criminal mischief report was taken Monday morning from the 300 block of East 12th Street after a caller reported graffiti was sprayed on the sidewalk.

An identity theft report was taken Monday morning at the police station after a victim reported he was scammed online. The incident is under investigation.

A restraining order violation report was taken Monday afternoon from the 300 block of West 14th Street after a victim reported a male suspect texted her, which he is not allowed to so. The incident is under investigation.

A theft report was taken Monday afternoon at the police station after a victim came in to report that, while she was incarcerated, her purse was stolen.

Paulette Jenece George, 31, no listed address, was arrested Monday evening near The Dalles bridge and accused of second-degree disorderly conduct and unlawful entry into a motor vehicle.

A theft report was taken Monday evening from the 500 block of West 8th Street after a victim reported her cell phone account was hacked and new phones were purchased from someone on the east coast. Incident is under investigation.

A theft report was taken Monday evening at the police station after a victim came to report his cell phone was stolen.

An agency assist report was taken Monday evening from the 900 block of Federal Street after Redmond police requested to locate the father of a juvenile who ran away in their jurisdiction. The father was in The Dalles and signed the juvenile as a runaway.

An agency assist report was taken early Tuesday morning from the hospital after officer assisted with the blood draw of a crash suspect for Washington State police.

Wasco County

A male driver was cited and released for driving under the influence of intoxicants, speeding, failure to maintain a lane, and open container during a traffic stop Friday evening on Highway 197 near Davis Cutoff road.

Deputy responded to the local hospital Friday evening after staff reported a toddler tested positive for marijuana. A report was taken and the incident is under investigation.

Terryn Curtis Lee, 27, The Dalles, was arrested Friday evening in the 2700 block of Threemile Road on a warrant for second-degree failure to appear and two counts of probation violation.

Deputy responded to Highway 30 near Tooley Lake Saturday afternoon after a victim reported a subject shot from his porch striking rocks, which caused them to fall and hit his vehicle as he drove by. A report was taken.

Deputy responded to the 4100 block of Chenowith Road Sunday morning after a caller reported hearing a neighbor spank his children. An informational report was taken.

John Dale Heebink, 60, The Dalles, was arrested Sunday evening in the 5900 block of Cherry Heights Road and is accused of probation violation.

A burglary report was taken Sunday evening from the 2200 block of Steele Road after a victim reported someone entered his home and stole his medication.

Robert Andrew Ferguson, 50, no listed address, was arrested Monday morning in the 500 block of Washington Street on a warrant for violation of a release agreement. He is also accused of unlawful possession of heroin.

A criminal mischief report was taken Monday morning from the 3000 block of Cherry Heights Road after a victim reported a glass door was tagged with graffiti.

An agency assist report was taken Friday evening from the regional jail after assisting Wasco County sheriffs with a drug recognition evaluation. Evidence was collected from the subject and taken to the state police office for processing.

Jordan Mathew Jones, 20 Beaverton, was arrested early Sunday morning during a traffic stop on Interstate 84 eastbound, milepost 96 and is accused of unlawful possession of a concealed firearm and strangulation.

He was also arrested on three warrants for failure to appear, second-degree failure to appear and strangulation.

Callie Jackson Hyde, 21, Portland, was also arrested and is accused of unlawful possession of a concealed firearm, unlawful possession of marijuana, and two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

Gilliam County

Samuel Lee Burgus, 27, Tillamook, was arrested Friday evening during a traffic stop on Interstate 84 eastbound, milepost 149 on a warrant for second-degree failure to appear.

William Richard Brooks III, 32, Carson, Wash., was arrested Saturday morning in Condon and is accused of third-degree theft.

Regional Jail

Steven Cristofer Hendricks, 65, Tygh Valley, was booked and released Friday on a court commitment for driving under the influence of intoxicants and reckless driving.

Amber Trudy Tyler, 36, The Dalles, was jailed Friday on a court commitment for unlawful delivery of cocaine and unlawful possession of cocaine.

James Allen Miller, 18, Mosier, was booked and released Friday on a court commitment for fourth-degree assault and harassment.

Joshua Michael Benson, 19, The Dalles, was jailed Saturday on a court commitment for harassment, third-degree criminal mischief, two counts of fourth-degree assault, and two counts of strangulation.

Kathryn Gayle Granados, 26, The Dalles, was jailed Saturday on a court commitment for a drug court sanction.

Correction

An article in the Jan. 26 issue of the Chronicle incorrectly stated Josh Farris was fired from Lyle School District. His contract was not renewed.