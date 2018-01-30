SWC defense makes its resounding statement

MORO – With the stakes raised in a contentious Big Sky Conference battle featuring South Wasco County and Sherman, the No. 8-ranked Lady Redsides battled to a 26-all halftime tie, but tightened up defensively, holding the Huskies to five second-half field goals as part of a 38-16 second-half rally to secure a 64-42 road triumph Saturday in Moro.

SWC head coach Lynn Cowdrey feels that it is these kinds of games that could bode well for his group later in the postseason.

“The thing is, we just got to not only appreciate these games, but almost relish them,” Cowdrey said. “We want them. We want to face teams that are going to throw that kind of pressure at us. Win or lose, you are going to learn from it. I think the girls have had a good attitude about it and we have a growth mindset and we realize that we are going to get better from every challenge that any opposing team throws at us.”

In the second half, Allie Noland rattled off 20 of her season-high 28 points, 14 in the third quarter to spearhead a momentum-changing 23-6 spurt.

Out in front 49-32 at the start of the fourth period, the lady Redsides ended the game with a 15-10 output.

Even without Krysten Sprouse and Abby Birman, SWC had a balanced scoring attack with Madisen Davis finishing with 11 points, Jada Myers added eight, and both Ana Popchock and Katy Delco notched six points apiece.

The Redsides tallied 22 field goals and went 22 of 29 from the line, 15 of 19 in the second half.

Makayla Macnab posted 12 points, Desiree Winslow tacked on 11, Sammie Lepinski went for seven, Savanna Orendorff chipped in four and Jaelyn Justesen was held to three points as the Huskies tallied 11 field goals, one 3-pointer, and shot 19 of 50 on free throw attempts.

“In the second half they became the aggressor, pushed us out of our offensive position and we would not respond to it by scoring the basketball,” Sherman coach Steve Bird said. “They picked their game up and we kind of let down a little in the second half. That was the difference.”

Sherman (8-9 overall, 6-3 league), tied for fourth place with Horizon, heads to Dufur at 6 p.m. tonight, and then heads to Fossil for a contest versus Condon-Wheeler at 6 p.m. Friday.

South Wasco County (16-3, 9-0) hosts Horizon Christian at 6 p.m. tonight and then hosts Mitchell-Spray at 6 p.m. Friday.