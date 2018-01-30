TDHS ’16 grad rate hits 87.1 percent

Continuing its extraordinary improvement trajectory, The Dalles High School’s 2017 graduation rate was 87.1 percent, more than 10 points above the state average and nearly four points above the year prior.

Vice Principal Kurt Evans thinks reaching a graduation rate in the 90s is achievable.

It marks the fifth straight year of improvements, noted Principal Nick Nelson.

The class of 2017 did even better than projected. A year ago, Evans told the Chronicle that the class was on target for an 86 percent graduation rate.

The class of 2016’s graduation rate was an incredible 15 percentage points better than the class before it. They were freshmen when Nelson and Evans took the top two jobs at the high school.

With that freshman class, they began implementing a series of changes targeted at improving attendance, focusing more on problem areas so they could be quickly addressed, implementing effective teaching strategies, and adding more Advanced Placement and career-oriented classes.

Research shows that students who take even one CTE (career and technical education) course have a 96.7 percent on-time graduation rate, and its even higher — 98.7 percent — if they take multiple courses.

The high school offers an ever expanding range of CTE classes, including welding, electric car, mechanics, graphics and IT.

District Superintendent Candy Armstrong said, “We are very proud of the graduation rate for The Dalles High School. Congratulations to students, staff, parents and our community. Together, we are making a positive difference.”

As for AP classes, those course offerings have also expanded, including now allowing freshmen to take AP courses. “We have a healthy array of rigorous courses that are taught at the college level,” Nelson said.

The school has produced 24 AP scholars in the last three years. Those are students who have taken at least three AP exams and scored a passing grade of 3 or better in each exam.

“We’re pretty proud of our CTE program and our AP program,” Evans said.

The school is also expanding its electives options.

“We keep our noses to the grindstone and we see our results and we’re happy, for the students, staff, parents and community,” Nelson said.

New English and math textbooks were adopted districtwide, and Nelson expects to see the fruits of that in higher graduation rates in four years.

The high school is focusing on writing across the curriculum, and administration is constantly working on professional development with staff regarding student engagement, teaching questioning strategies and thinking strategies for students.

Questioning and thinking strategies means teachers are asking higher level questions of students. “It’s a set of strategies that causes the student to think rather than just to respond,” Nelson said. “It’s going beyond the simple recall of facts to evaluating and judging.”

Evans said the high school has done a really good job with hiring staff, “it’s a fabulous staff and a great mixture of veteran and younger teachers.”

He said a real indication to him of a healthy school is when you retain your teaching staff, “right now I feel we’ve got that.”

Evans studies a multitude of data points to know where weaknesses lie, which can then be targeted for improvement. For example, in 2016, 88 percent of females graduated on time, compared to just 78.6 percent of males. But in 2017, that gap closed a bit, with 89 percent of females graduating on time, and 84 percent of males.

“So we’re real pleased to see that,” Evans said.

Nelson said the high school is “developing a real strong relationship” with Columbia Gorge Community College, with ever-increasing class offerings at the college for high school students.

It helps the high school, the college and the students, Evans said.

Undergirding the improvements are ongoing initiatives like AVID, (Advancement Via Individual Determination), which trains teachers in proven methods that prepare students for success.

The AVID program aims to close the achievement gap, and data shows its working. In 2012, 55 percent of students had As and Bs and by 2016, 64 percent had those grades.

Another element of AVID is a class specifically for selected students. That class, now offered to 10th and 11th graders, will be offered to 8th, 9th, 10th and 11th graders next year.

The high school also continues to work on stronger connections between eighth and ninth grade.

Oregon’s Measure 98 includes funding for ninth grade transition, since some students struggle right away in ninth grade and don’t recover. Next summer, the high school will have a ninth grade bridge program for kids identified as needing that extra support, Nelson said.

The middle school and high school will partner on a program called “check and connect,” where adults will match with students struggling in a variety of areas, from academics to attendance to discipline.

Evans said that once the AVID program is introduced to the middle school, combined with the new English language and math texts at the elementary schools, “I don’t see why we can’t broach 90” percent graduation.

Evans not only wants to see a 90 percent graduation rate, but also a 90 percent good attendance rate (it was at 75.9 percent in 2016, and just 62.7 percent in 2012).

“We want to incentivize being here,” Evans said. The keys to that are being academically successful and feeling connected.

Nelson said, “There’s a lot of kids that dropped out in elementary school. They’re here in body, but they’re disconnected.”

Evans said, “If you’re not connected and you’re not fully involved in school, you do worse. The more you’re involved in extracurricular activities, the better you are.”

The school’s Link Crew pairs older students with incoming students to help them feel welcomed.

Evans’s biggest goal, though, is to have 90 percent of students meeting or exceeding state standards.

That’s a heavy lift since, similar to statewide results, just about 33 percent of The Dalles High School students meet or exceed state math standards. On English language, 74.6 percent of local students met the standard, above the state rate of 72.2.