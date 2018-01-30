There’s no stopping this Husky juggernaut

MORO – As the wins pile up and the Sherman Huskies continue to coast through their Big Sky Conference schedule, head coach Gary Lewis knows that his group is inching closer to its peak level.

The No. 2-ranked Huskies won their ninth straight Big Sky Conference game, 13th overall, in a 71-26 blowout victory over South Wasco County Saturday in Moro.

“We are still not playing close to our capabilities yet, but I see them making tremendous strides in every game they play,” Sherman coach Gary Lewis said. “Once we can get it to where we are playing four quarters on a more consistent basis, we will be a tough team to beat.”

Through the first 16 minutes of action, Sherman went on runs of 26-2 and 16-2 to lead by a 42-4 halftime margin, as Jacob Justesen racked up 15 points, Treve Martin added 11 and Keenan Coles hit for six points.

Garrett Olson sank 4 of 6 free throws to account for all the Redsides’ first-half scoring.

In the second half, Caleb Fritts posted 10 of his 14 points, Tyler Jones added nine, Luke Martin scored four, both Justesen and Wade Fields chipped in two points each and Treve Martin added a free throw to cap a 28-24 spurt.

All told, the Redsides (3-16 overall, 1-8 league) totaled nine field goals, one 3-pointer and made 7 of 14 free throws, with Olson racking up 17 points, 13 in the second half.

Tanner Davis poured in seven points and the duo of Tuff Wilson and Kal Bailey notched a basket apiece for their combined four points.

“This team’s focus is still on building off each game we play,” SWC head coach Jim Hull said. “We want them to come out and play their hardest, no matter the outcome. They are trying, and they want to win. We see it in our practices and you can see it in their demeanor. We will hopefully see it eventually pay off down the road sometime, so it is important that we do not lose sight of that.”

Justesen had 17 points, Fritts tacked on 14, Treve Martin tallied 12 and Jones hit for nine points to lead the Huskies (17-1, 9-0), who totaled 33 field goals, one 3-pointer and went 3 of 4 from the free throw line.

Sherman heads to Dufur for a league game at 7:30 pm. tonight, while South Wasco County hosts No. 12 Horizon Christian (13-5, 7-2) at 7:30 p.m. tonight.