Bonham: ‘I’m on a listening tour’

Rep. Daniel Bonham, R-The Dalles, has been on the road almost nonstop for the past couple of months to learn about issues important to his constituents and introduce himself to leaders in the Oregon Legislature, all to prepare for the upcoming session.

“I’m on a listening tour. To be an advocate for the entire district, one of Oregon’s largest, I need to get informed about what the issues are,” said Bonham, 40.

He was chosen last fall by Republican leaders in District 59 to replace John Huffman, who left his elected seat to take on duties as state director of the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development.

The district is home to about 63,000 residents and encompasses western Wasco, Wheeler, Jefferson and northern Deschutes counties.

“I’m excited to be a voice for rural Oregon and for small businesses,” said Bonham, co-owner of Maupin’s Stoves & Spa in The Dalles. He and wife, Lorilyn, have lived in town for the past decade. They have two children, Jennifer and Jack, and are active volunteers with youth activities and in their church.

Although he has no prior experience in an elected office, Bonham has worked with both the state and federal government as an advocate for Evergreen International Aviation in McMinnville, where he worked. He has also served as regional director on the Oregon Hearth Patio and BBQ Association board. In that capacity, he went to Washington, D.C., to participate in a government affairs training program.

He has served on the budget committees for the City of The Dalles and Columbia Gateway Urban Renewal Agency.

Bonham holds a bachelor’s in business that he earned in 1998 from Linfield College in McMinnville.



To get ready for the short session — 35 days — that begins Monday, Feb. 5, Bonham is learning parliamentary procedure for his time on the House floor.

The parliamentary rules adopted from England are intended to allow the majority to make decisions effectively and efficiently while ensuring fairness toward the minority and giving each member the right to voice an opinion.

Republicans are the minority party in the House, 25 out of 60 members, and the Senate, 13 of 30 members, so Bonham feels it is remarkable that Huffman managed to get key committee assignments and start up three work groups; one on human trafficking, another to protect constitutional privacy rights, and a final one working on issues tied to the use of drones.



“He did good work for the citizens of the district and I really want to follow in his footsteps, to hold true to my values but find areas where we can come together to get a better result,” said Bonham.

He has been appointed by House Speaker Tina Kotek, D-Portland, as vice chair of the Early Childhood Development Committee and as a member of the Transportation Energy and Environment Committee.

“I had told her she could just put me where John was (powerful full Ways and Means Committee), it was no big deal, and she laughed and said ‘Well, that would make it easy,’” recalled Bonham. “There’s definitely a pecking order tied to seniority in Salem and I have a lot to learn. All in all, I am pleased with my committee assignments and that I will have an important voice on behalf of the district.”

He has been trying to meet with as many state officials in both parties as possible before the session begins.

“Personal relationships are what we’re known for at Maupin Stoves & Spa and it’s what I’ll bring to the table in Salem. We might not agree on everything, but I want everyone to know that I am listening and willing to learn.” he said.

Bonham is concerned about legislative plans to consider a Clean Energy Jobs Bill during the short session that is intended to fix budget problems and the unintended consequences of laws approved during the regular session in 2017.

The proposal seeks to follow California’s lead on a cap and trade system that limits emissions and charges businesses for the right to pollute. The state would set a cap on total greenhouse emissions and about 100 large companies in the state would be required to buy pollution permits to cover their emissions.

Over time, the cap on emissions will come down, so there will be fewer pollution permits available. That means companies will have to reduce emissions, spend more on permits or buy credits to offset emissions.

Organizations that advocate for agriculture have come out strongly against the proposal, saying the legislation will immediately drive up the cost of fuel by at least 16 cents per gallon and skyrocket the cost of electricity and natural gas.

Bonham questions why the proposal is on the table during the session that is only a month long.

“It’s a huge issue to cram into a five-week session and I don’t think you give people the opportunity to vet it and to speak,” he said. “I think the environment is something we need to be talking about, but I don’t know that this is the time and place.”

He arrives in Salem as a fiscal conservative who wants to ensure that “we aren’t walking over a dollar to pick up a dime” when budgeting decisions are made.

Bonham is also sponsoring two bills; one to correct a deficiency in the reporting of problems with school personnel seeking new jobs and the other to restore managed harvests in federal forests with diseased and overstocked stands of trees that put them at risk for catastrophic wildfires.

“We all saw the destruction last year of the Eagle Creek Fire, and how it devastated communities in the Gorge,” said Bonham, who has joined the “wildfire caucus,” a bipartisan group of legislators working for change.

He said “Good Neighbor Authority” is a good policy tool that allows the state to work proactively with the federal government to clean up national forests within the state.

The agreement stems from the 2014 Federal Farm Bill and allows agencies to work across jurisdictions to reduce the risks of wildfire and create jobs.

Although other states are using this tool effectively, Bonham said Oregon is lagging behind and he wants to find a solution that will restore forests and give rural economies a boost.

“The urban/rural divide in this state is very real and I hope to be able to help bridge that gap while we clean up our public lands,” he said.

Bonham said legislation from 2009 sought to improve reporting practices of school districts when new employers inquired about a prospective employee’s personnel file.

Prior to that time, a settlement agreement was typically tied to a gag order that prevented the school district from sharing problems.

Although districts are now able to share the contents of a personnel file, Bonham said many have sought to avoid litigation by never officially substantiating a complaint, thereby preventing it from being added to the file.

Instead, the issue is recorded in an incident file that is not available for review.

“It’s terrible that the most vulnerable citizens, our kids, are subject to this,” he said.

His proposal requires districts to also share reports in the incident file with prospective employers.

“If I was hiring a new teacher, I’d like to know what was in there, so I could make an informed decision,” said Bonham.

Although his learning curve is steep, he is grateful for the opportunity to be a public servant and to make a difference in the communities that lie within his district, and beyond.

What he has learned through a tour of Maupin and visits to Fossil, Spray and other small towns is that there is a real need for infrastructure improvements that boost economic growth. “I’m really eager to do this job, I’m excited about it. I’ve really enjoyed the process so far,” Bonham said.