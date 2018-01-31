Dufur still in district hunt after beating Sherman Rangers one game back in push for final playoff spot

The Dufur Rangers had lost four of their last five games and were on the outside of the district picture looking in.

After Tuesday’s 47-44 win over Sherman, the Lady Rangers are one game behind Sherman and Horizon Christian for the fourth and final district spot with four games left on the schedule.

With the game knotted at 32-all entering the fourth quarter, the Rangers overcame a 7 of 16 effort from the free throw line, but Zoe Hester scored five points, Jessica brown added four, Raymona Meanus went for three and the tandem of Chloe Beeson and Kierstin White accounted for three points on 3 of 4 free throws to cap a 15-12 spurt.

While Dufur had its struggles from the foul line, Sherman made 8 of 22 free throws for the contest, 6 of 16 in the second half, 4 of 9 in the fourth quarter, and had final-period field goals by Makayla Macnab, Sammie Lepinski, Savanna Orendorff and Jaelyn Justesen.

Dufur (9-10 overall, 5-5 league) totaled 17 field goals, two 3-pointers, and went 11 of 28 on free throws, 7 of 18 in the second half, as Beeson led with 14 points, Brown notched 11, Meanus chalked up nine, and Hester had five points.

For the Huskies (8-10, 6-4), who made 18 field goals, Desiree Winslow poured in 12 points, Justesen ended up with 10, Orendorff checked in with eight and Lepinski added six points.

Sherman heads to Fossil for a league game against Condon-Wheeler at 6 p.m. Friday, while Dufur makes a trip to Arlington at 6 p.m. Friday.