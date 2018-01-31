HRV nets 51-38 road triumph

Right when it seemed like The Dalles was about to make a hard-charging comeback, Hood River Valley guard Haylee Baker sank a pair of fourth-quarter 3-pointers to cap a 16-10 run and give the Eagles a 51-38 girls’ basketball victory, the program’s first league win over a seven-year span, Tuesday in The Dalles.

“All night, we did a great job on limiting how many threes they got off. Those were the only two they had,” TD head coach Brian Stevens said. “You have to credit Hood River. They executed and made those two 3-pointers, which gave them a 10-point lead and then from there, it was even basketball, which you can’t do if you are going to come back and win.”

With The Dalles ahead by a 13-12 margin through one quarter, Hood River regained the lead at 25-21 at the break and made it 35-29 through three quarters.

Hood River (9-8 overall, 1-2 league) held TD point guard Paulina Finn scoreless in the fourth period, with Jodi Thomasian, Kilee Hoylman, Molly Taylor and Jenna Miller accounting for the team’s nine points.

Baker had her two long balls, Ashlynn Dawson scored four points and Emily Curtis, Lauren Orr and Hannah McNerney notched a field goal apiece to cap HRV’s 16-9 spurt.

For the game, the Eagles hit 21 field goals, two 3-pointers, and shot 7 of 8 from the line.

Orr posted 15 points, Curtis and Dawson finished with 11 points apiece,and Baker put forth a 10-point performance.

Finn scored 11 of her team-high 14 points in the first half, both Hoylman and Thomasian tacked on eight each, and Bailey LeBreton, Taylor, Miller and Lauryn Belanger picked up two points apiece for the Riverhawks (6-11, 0-3), who managed 14 field goals, one 3-pointer, and went 9 of 16 on free throws.

Dealing with an 0-3 start to league action, Stevens said there needs to be more of a sense of urgency from his group from here on out.

A spirited response is what he is hoping for.

“I am looking for mental and intestinal fortitude tomorrow at practice. This is going to show us the character of our team,” Stevens said. “If they come in ready to work and get better, and they are focused, I know that they are ready to continue and try to win games. If they come in to practice and they are just not into it and they are goofing off, I will know that they are not ready. It is my job and responsibility to get them re-focused and get them ready.”

TD hits the road to take on No. 17 Hermiston (6-12, 2-1) slated for 7 p.m. Friday.