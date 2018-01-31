No. 7 SWC gets past Horizon

The No. 7-ranked South Wasco County Redsides were ahead 27-20 at halftime, and then finished off Horizon Christian with a 23-19 second-half output to post a 50-39 win, their 11th straight, in Big Sky girls’ basketball action played in Maupin.

In the opening stanza, Allie Noland scored 12 points, Madisen Davis tallied six, Jada Myers had five and Abby Birman reeled off four points to give SWC its seven-point advantage.

Both teams scored 10 points in the third quarter, and the Redsides got field goals by Birman, Noland, Kiana Moody and Jade McCoy and the team went 5 of 9 on free throws to cap a 13-9 run.

SWC (17-3 overall, 10-0 league) hit 20 field goals and shot 10 of 21 from the free throw line, 9 of 15 in the second half, as Noland paced the offense with 18 points.

Myers ended up with 12 points, Birman scored eight, Davis had six and the trio of Jenna Wraught, Moody and Destiny Mora-Lopez had two points each.

Horizon Christian guard Fionna Marsalis racked up a team-leading 19 points, six in the second half, Kaitlin Wenz added 14, eight in the second half, and both Alexis Ruiz and Marena Decker dropped three points.

The Hawks (9-10, 6-4) reeled off 13 field goals, one 3-pointer, and shot 12 of 18 from the line, 6 of 11 in the second half.

At 6 p.m. Friday, the Lady Redsides host Mitchell-Spray (6-12, 1-9) and then they make a trip to Ione (9-11, 8-2) for a 5:30 p.m. contest Saturday.

Horizon Christian hosts Ione Friday and travels to Mitchell-Spray Saturday.