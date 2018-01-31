OR Delegation weighs in on State of the Union address

Oregon’s Congressional Delegation weighed in on President’s Donald Trump’s State of the Union address that was delivered Tuesday evening from the U.S. Capitol.

Greg Walden is the lone Republican on the Oregon ticket and serves the Second Congressional District, which encompasses Wasco and Hood River counties.

He made this statement following the Jan. 30 speech that lasted an hour and 20 minutes: “I thought the president gave a good speech. I thought it was important that he talked about taking better care of our veterans, that’s been an issue I’ve cared deeply about and he’s making real changes to bring about accountability and better care.

“It was important he talked about ‘Right to Try’ for patients who are looking for final alternatives to save their lives. As well as his focus on the opioid epidemic that’s gripping our nation and the legislative efforts we need to overcome it.

“I thought it was important that he talked about the economy and the growth we’re seeing in every sector, and the low unemployment rate.

“These are big issues to working Americans and I think we have a great opportunity going forward to work together in a bipartisan way to solve our immigration and border security issues, to solve the opioid epidemic and to do so much more for our veterans and the economy.

“So, all in all, I thought it was a very good speech.”

U.S. Sens. Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden, both Democrats who represent Oregon, joined other members of their party instrong criticism of Trump’s words.

Wyden said: “Trump has spent the past two years making grandiose promises to put workers and families first, but he and congressional Republicans are frantically working to reward corporations and the politically powerful.

“No amount of rhetoric can mask the reality that Trump’s agenda is all about giving more power and influence to special interests by making life harder for the middle class in Oregon and nationwide.”

Merkley said: “President Trump delivered a speech tonight that was virtually devoid of substance. There was the long-awaited infrastructure plan which, instead of truly investing in our nation’s future and its infrastructure, leaves rural America behind, puts local taxpayers on the hook, and leaves our communities hostage to highway robbery from Wall Street. If the President has his way, instead of the Eisenhower Interstate System, Americans should get ready for ‘Trump Tolls.’

“And Trump’s remarks did little to allay the concerns of our nation’s 800,000 DREAMers. Instead of recognizing the real human toll of his actions against DACA recipients, Trump has turned the lives of DREAMers into bargaining chips for a $25 billion slush fund to build his border wall, and extreme right-wing immigration ideas that would cut legal immigration in half.

“America was founded as a nation for ‘We the People,’ not ‘We the Powerful.’ Under Trump, the state of our union is moving further and further from this founding vision—but each of us has the power to help our country change course, to reembrace our founding ideals of equality and opportunity, and create an economy that works for working Americans.

“Trump’s speech tonight made it even clearer than ever before: It’s time for ‘We the People’ grassroots America to rise up, get involved, and take our country back in 2018.”