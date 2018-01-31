For the Record for January 31, 2018

Editor's note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Wednesday January 31, 2018

Fire

Mid-Columbia Fire and Rescue

Personnel responded to eight calls for emergency medical services, including one invalid assist and one medical assist on Tuesday.

Police Reports

The Dalles City

A caller in the 1100 block of Lorenzen Street reported Tuesday morning being bitten, held down, punched in the face and her hair pulled and her phone taken in an argument. The female suspect said they’d been drinking, the victim blacked out and got combative and wanted to leave with her daughter while impaired and they wouldn’t let her leave with her daughter. The victim had left to report the matter to police, and when she came back to the residence, all agreed to be civil. But before police could leave, the victim was pushed out of the house by the suspect. Report taken for harassment and theft.

Dispatchers in Klickitat County reported 911 calls coming from the 2800 block of West Seventh Tuesday morning. Learned a small child was playing with a phone. He’d made 24 911 calls to Klickitat County and Wasco County dispatch centers.

A caller in the 600 block of West Eighth reported Tuesday morning people were sleeping in their cars in the area. Officers checked and no one was in the cars.

A caller in the 400 block of West Second reported Tuesday morning his girlfriend took his gun and wouldn’t give it back. The girlfriend told police she took the gun because the relationship had gone bad and she was afraid of the caller. She gave the gun back to his father.

A caller in the 2700 block of West Seventh reported Tuesday morning a man was staring and him and his children. When asked what he was doing, the man began screaming at him. The caller left the area, but said the man was still around. Officers checked the area and the man was gone.

A caller in the 3700 block of Klindt Drive reported Tuesday morning a customer drove by repeatedly, honking the horn and flipping off employees last week. And then today he accused employees of stealing at a job site. Employees had to leave the job site because of it. Incident logged.

A caller at the roundabout reported Tuesday morning a man with a huge sign was in traffic. Officer found sign-holder on sidewalk, and not in roadway and not obstructing pedestrians.

A caller in the 2100 block of West Sixth Street reported Tuesday morning someone drove off without paying for gas. Incident logged.

A caller in the 1200 block of West Sixth reported Tuesday afternoon a man who had been trespassed was back on premises. The man was charged with second-degree trespass and was cited and released.

A caller at the high school reported Tuesday afternoon they’d had a string of thefts recently, and a suspect was caught today trying to take wireless headphones. Requested officer come assist with questioning suspect.

Kenneth Lee Wentz, 37, The Dalles, was arrested in the 2700 block of West Seventh Street and is accused of failure to appear.

A caller from Hood River reported Tuesday afternoon her husband dropped off a transient in The Dalles after he said he had friends here, but the man didn’t seem dressed for the weather and didn’t know where to go. She asked that somebody check on him.

A caller in the 2500 block of West 10th Street reported Tuesday afternoon a man was asked to leave but wouldn’t. Police told the man he was trespassed and if he came back he would be arrested.

A caller in the 500 block of Cherry Heights reported Tuesday evening a highly intoxicated person was smoking at the gas pumps and then fell down before leaving. Officer was unable to locate them.

Treva Jane Meyer, 45, The Dalles, was arrested Tuesday evening at Sixth and Ash streets and is accused of parole violation.

A caller reported a woman stole his things from his homeless camp on West Second Tuesday evening. He said he just wanted items returned.

A man at West Second and Hostetler turned in a found wallet.

A caller in the 500 block of Mt. Hood reported early Wednesday a man had been in the bathroom for 90 minutes and wouldn’t leave. Police found he wasn’t impaired but had possibly been sleeping.

Jonathen M Martinez, 38, Gresham, was arrested Wednesday morning at the bridge on Hwy 197 and is accused of parole violation. Also arrested was Amanda Kaye Shirk, 33, of Gresham, who was charged with probation violation.

Wasco County

Deputy responded of an ongoing nuisance issue with a dog running in the road in the 4500 block of Cherry Heights Road. Owner able to catch the dog but was advised that a citation will be issued on the next incident. Logged for info.

A suspicious, unoccupied vehicle with no plates was reported Tuesday afternoon behind a barn just past milepost 11 of Highway 216.

Brent Arthur Sells, 60, The Dalles, was arrested Tuesday in the 5300 block of Mill Creek Road and is accused of the felony of being a felon in possession of a weapon.

Man requested a welfare check Tuesday night of his son, who lives with his mother and hadn’t made contact. Deputy contacted mother and son, no problem found.

Philbert Dean Lossing, 35, Klamath Falls, was arrested in the 2600 block of West Eighth Street and is accused of second degree failure to appear.