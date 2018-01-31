Redside boys give Horizon a scare

Playing short-handed, South Wasco County head coach Jim Hull made a defensive switch with Marshall Bell at the top of the 1-3-1 formation.

SWC stayed close with Horizon Christian through the first three quarters, erasing a 27-20 halftime deficit with an 18-12 third-quarter rally to get to within a 39-38 deficit, but the Hawks put together a 17-11 spurt in the final period to secure a 56-49 victory Tuesday in Maupin.

The Redsides (3-17 overall, 1-9 league) posted a season-high 10 steals and forced nearly 20 Horizon Christian turnovers, which gave Garrett Olson and the team plenty of prime scoring chances.

Olson scored 28 points and pulled down 15 rebounds, Kal bailey added 11 points and six steals, Tanner Davis had four points, and both Tuff Wilson and Bell ended action with three points each as the Redsides hit on 19 field goals, five 3-pointers, and shot 6 of 14 from the line, 4 of 6 in the second half.

Horizon Christian (14-5, 8-2) made 25 field goals, four 3-pointers, and went 2 of 6 from the line, with Derek Johnston leading the way with 18 points. Bailey Holste added 14 points and Andrew Wells tallied 10 points.

South Wasco County hosts Mitchell-Spray at 7:30 p.m. Friday, and Horizon is at home for a big matchup with Ione at 7:30 p.m.