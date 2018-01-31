Rivalry games bring energy to Kurtz Gym Group is a perfect 9-0 in their last two tournaments

Jacob Hernandez missed two days of practice due to a sprained wrist.

The pain was excruciating.

Not being on the hardwood with his brothers in a rivalry matchup would’ve hurt his heart even more.

Hernandez hit a pair of clutch fourth-quarter 3-pointers, and he and teammate Josh Nisbet combined for 27 second-half points as The Dalles Riverhawks overcame a 33-29 halftime deficit with a 43-33 run in the final 16 minutes to dispatch of Hood River Valley, 72-66, Tuesday in Columbia River Conference hoops action at Kurtz Gym.

“This is a team. We all want to be here to win, so you do whatever it takes,” Hernandez said. “It still hurts a little, but I had to be out there. If I wouldn’t have played, I would have let the team down. I am glad I was able to do as good as I did to help us beat Hood River.”

Added to the heroics of Hernandez and Nisbet, Javier Hernandez scored five fourth-quarter points, Dakota Murr added three points, and both Dalles Seufalemua and Henry Lee went 1 of 2 from the line.

More than the scoring exploits of some key reserves, TD head coach Nathan Morris lauded the defensive play of Oscar Fernandez and Jack Bonham.

There were plenty of times Bonham had to guard Hood River’s 6-foot-7-inch post, Dakota Kurahara, who was held to 10 second-half points, six in the fourth quarter.

“When you look at this game, you really can’t say there was a standout player for us tonight. Everybody came in and did their job, whether it was on offense or defense. We had guys play exceptional defense and others hit big shots in big moments, not one player doing everything. That is when we are at our best.”

HRV (5-13 overall, 0-3 league) led 13-8 through the first period, and the Riverhawks answered with a 21-20 output in the second quarter to make it a four-point halftime deficit.

In the third quarter, the Hawk defense forced turnovers, which led to fast break points, with Nisbet scoring seven points, Jacob Hernandez adding six, Murr hitting a pair of runners and Seufalemua hit a driving layup to cap TD’s 19-11 run for a 48-44 lead.

Nisbet finished with 20 points, Jacob Hernandez tallied 19, Murr went for 16, Seufalemua scored seven, and the duo of Javier Hernandez and Lee tacked on five points each for the Hawks (9-8, 1-2) who totaled 28 field goals, seven 3-pointers and shot 9 of 15 free throws.

Hood River Valley ended up with 24 field goals, seven 3-pointers and converted 9 of 16 free throw tries.

Kurahara notched 18 points, J.J. Mears had 15, seven in the second half, Carson Flores dropped 11 and Jonah Tactay chipped in 10 points.

With one win in the first wave of league games, the Riverhawks will look to keep things going at 7 p.m. Friday versus Hermiston (7-10, 2-1) from Kurtz Gym.