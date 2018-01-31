Scott and Preston place for TD at Robert Paul Invite Hawk duo combines for five victories Saturday in Sandy

JR Scott scored runner-up honors and Steve Preston added a pair of wins to capture sixth place at the Robert Paul Invitational Saturday at Sandy High School.

“We want the team to get an idea of what it will take to qualify for state at our regional tournament, the toughest in the state at any level,” TD coach Paul Beasley said. “The kids got a gauge on where they are in the season with plenty to motivate them in the next days of practice.”

Coming off a tournament championship, Scott hit the ground running in the 182-pound division with three straight wins to rack up 21 team points.

Scott (20-4 record) won by an 8-0 major decision over Maui Manu (West Salem), and followed up with a quarterfinal pinfall victory against Dustin Jorgenson (Cleveland) at the one minute and 46-second mark of the first round.

In the semifinals, Scott scored a 4-1 decision opposite Michael Clark (Canby) to move into the finals versus Sandy’s Jack Rademacher (26-5 record).

The Pioneer grappler secured a pinfall win at the 44-second mark of the opening stanza to claim his championship.

At 138 pounds, Preston (9-5 record) lost his first match by pin to Mason Meredith (West Salem) in 3:57 of the second round to move to the consolation bracket.

There, he posted back-to-back pins, the first coming against Ian Redinger (Cleveland) at 3:48, and the second versus Bennett Katter (Summit) in the second round (3:26).

With a chance to lock down fifth or sixth place, Preston could not keep the surge going, as he was edged out in a three-round bout against Kieran McCalpin (Aloha), by a 6-5 score.

Andre Richman lost two 132-pound matches by major decision (8-0) against Daniel Raley (Summit), and after a bye, he lost a 9-4 decision to Philip Resch (Sherwood).

Glenn Breckterfield (15-12 record) also lost both of his 145-pound matches on the day, but both battles were by slim margins.

The Riverhawk senior squared off versus Sam Garrison (Estacada) and went the distance for a 2-all tie for an overtime session, where Garrison grabbed the sudden victory, 4-2.

Following a consolation bye, Breckterfield hit the mats with Harrison Kinney (Canby) in another three-round slugfest, which Kinney wound up winning by a 6-4 decision.

Austin Greene (6-5 record) went 0-2 in two matches, both via first-round pins against Cole Simmons (Estacada) and Taylor Giltner (Sandy).

Also finishing with two matches was Yordi Sanchez in the 160-pound classification, as he lost by fall to Patrick Holgate (Dallas) at 3:06, and he ended up being pinned at the 3:07 mark of the second round against Adam Coppernail (Benson).

With a handful of wrestlers on the mend from injuries and illness, Beasley just wants his guys to be as 100 percent as they can be, just to get a chance to compete.

“I believe we are peaking at the right time,” Beasley said. “Our injuries are negligible and the kids are motivated to bring success to themselves, their teammates and Riverhawk wrestling.”

The Dalles next pays host to Hood River Valley for its final home dual of the winter campaign at 6 p.m. Wednesday on senior night at Kurtz Gym.

Regionals are a different beast altogether, but Beasley is feeling optimistic about his team’s chances.

“For success at regionals, we need to have a fantastic week of practice, continue to perfect the basics and follow the Joe (Linebarger) Plan,” Beasley said. “We will need some favorable draws, since few of our kids are seedable and we will need encouragement from our teammates. This Regional is so tough and competitive with many returning state placers, that we will also need some good old-fashioned luck as well.”