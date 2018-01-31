Sherman boys beat Dufur by 21

Treve Martin scored 21 points and Jacob Justesen chipped in 18 in No. 2-ranked Sherman’s 58-37 victory at Dufur High School.

The Huskies, riding a 14-game winning streak, led by a 15-10 margin after the first quarter, however, as the game wore on, they went on a 43-27 run, holding the Rangers to nine field goals over the final three quarters.

For the game, Sherman (18-1 overall, 10-0 league) rattled off 25 field goals, four 3-pointers, and made 4 of 12 free throws.

After Martin and Justesen, Luke Martin scored eight points, Reese Blake poured in five, Makoa Whitaker had four and Owen Christiansen had a fourth-quarter basket for his two points.

Tabor McLaughlin hit for a team-leading 10 points, four in the second half, to lead a Ranger squad that ended up with 14 field goals, three 3-pointers, and went 6 of 12 from the line.

Also for Dufur (7-12, 4-6), Anson Jim dropped six points, Tanner Masterson and Cooper Bales went for five apiece, and both Daniel Radcliffe and Jackie Culps contributed four points.

Sherman travels to Fossil for a league tilt versus Condon-Wheeler (14-6, 8-2) at 7:30 p.m. Friday, while Dufur heads to Arlington for a matchup with the fourth-place Honkers (10-9, 6-4) at 7:30 p.m. Friday.