10U Crush knocks it out with fourth at state

Contributed photo/Lynn Hoylman
The 10U Cherry City Crush softball team posted a 4-2 overall record for fourth place at the ASA State Tournament played June 22-24 in Albany. This summer, the team vaulted into the championship game in three tournaments and added a pair of semifinals berths, to go along with their impressive state finish. In the group photo are, from left to right, starting in the back row, Christy Hansen (assistant coach), Makaila Collins, Wes Faulkner (assistant coach), Laci Hoylman, Sydney Newby, Despina Seufalemua, Lily Marx and Roger Hoylman (head coach) and Jackie Begay. In the front row are, from left, Hailey Johnston, Makiah Iven, Bryce Newby (with trophy), Ava Graves, Siyra Faulkner and Jayden Hansen.
The 10U Cherry City Crush posted a 4-2 overall record and took home fourth-place honors against a 16-team field at the ASA State Championships June 22-24 in Albany...
Get full access to The Dalles Chronicle!
To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.
If you are an active subscriber, click here to continue reading.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment