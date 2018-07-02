Bend North gets two wins for 11U crown Pitching gives up just one run over 12 innings of action

Facing a high-powered Bend North offense, The Dalles 11U All-Star pitcher Cody Agidius had one of the best performances of his young baseball career.

Agidius allowed three runs, two earned, on nine hits, with four strikeouts, two walks and a hit by pitch in taking the losing decision in a 3-0 final score Sunday in District 5 baseball action at Kramer Field.

“It felt really great to pitch the way I did. I wanted to do it for my teammates,” Agidius said. “We couldn’t score any runs on them. It gave me a little pressure to stop them, but I did the best I could.”

Both teams fought to a scoreless draw through the first four and a half innings until The Dalles finally broke through on Agidius with three runs on three hits and a hit by pitch.

With two outs in the bottom of the fifth, Will Goodman was hit by a pitch and he later scored the first run on an error on a hit by Kennedy.

Landen Schwerbel added an RBI single to center to plate Brady Kennedy, and then Will Manfredi capped the scoring with an RBI double down the third base line to score Schwerbel.

Kennedy then came in to slam the door shut in the sixth frame with a pair of strikeouts to give Bend its district title.

Schwerbel struck out 12 batters and gave up just two hits, with one walk and a hit by pitch for the winning decision.

“I am disappointed we lost,” TD’s Kasch Vittoria said. “We did not play as good as we needed. I think we can get them next year.”

In Saturday’s opener, The Dalles 11U Little League All Stars had back-to-back doubles by Avery Schwartz and Nolan Cates in the first inning and had a one-run advantage, but Bend North rallied for three runs in the third and two in the fifth to take a 5-1 win.

Bend North pitchers allowed four hits overall, and from the third through sixth innings, retired 10 straight TD batters, eight on strikeouts, five looking. TD stranded two runners, one in scoring position, and had two runners thrown out on the bases.

Against TD pitchers Sterling Coburn, Agidius and Nolan Cates, Bend North totaled four hits, received five walks and two of its five runs were unearned, as TD had three errors.

Coach Michael Cates said his team played well enough to win both games, but the lack of offense was too much to overcome.

“We did have some things come out in this tournament that I didn’t really expect. I thought one of our strengths was going to be our hitting,” coach Cates said. “As I have seen this year, some of our players have struggled, but I thought they would be able to turn it on, but they continued to struggle. I think some of those boys need to get in the cage a little bit more and have that sour feeling in their stomachs that they couldn’t get on base. They played well enough to win both games. We just weren’t able to score any runs.”

After state appearances in consecutive years, Carson Ramsay said the team will start back over again to get a little revenge, just as Bend North did.

“I want to go to state next year,” Ramsay said. “We have to get the bats going, we have to catch the ball and make good throws. Their pitching was pretty good. I just think we were not connecting with the ball. We just need more confidence and not be stepping out and stuff.”