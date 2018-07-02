Big Sky netters set and spike at all-star event

Contributed photo/Kim Mead
Big Sky Conference volleyball standouts came together for a few varsity matches at the 2017-18 Oregon State All-Star Volleyball Game at Eastern Oregon University in La Grande Saturday. In the photo are, from left to right, Ana Popchock (South Wasco County), Annika Reitmann (Condon-Wheeler), Chloe Beeson (Dufur) and Allie Noland (South Wasco County). Beeson and Noland shared their thoughts on athletics, the bonds they made, and their futures.
In a two-week span, Chloe Beeson and Allie Noland were commended for their solid careers on the basketball and volleyball courts...
