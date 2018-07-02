For the Record for July 4, 2018

Editor's note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Wednesday July 4, 2018

Fire

Mid-Columbia Fire and Rescue

The agency responded to 11 calls for emergency medical services on Thursday.

Police Reports

The Dalles City

Animal control responded to the 1300 block of G Street Thursday afternoon after a caller reported a dog at large. The dog was located and taken to the local shelter. A report was taken.

Police responded to the 1400 block of Nevada Street Thursday evening after a caller reported a group of subjects were playing basketball in the late hours of the night making noise. Upon arrival two groups were arguing over the noise. Subjects separated for the evening and were counseled on their conduct.

Police responded to the 1000 block of Heritage Loop early Friday morning on a report of a domestic dispute. Contact was made with the subjects involved who advised the dispute was only verbal. Subjects were counseled on their conduct.

Wasco County

An agency assist report was taken Thursday morning from the 500 block of Washington Street.

A stolen vehicle report was taken Thursday morning from the 4800 block of Highway 30.

Oregon State Police

Luis David Najera Fierro, 25, El Monte, Calif., was arrested Thursday afternoon during a traffic stop on Highway 97 northbound, milepost 12 and is accused of unlawful possession of methamphetamine.

Sherman County

Robert Dale Francis, 50, Rufus, was arrested early Friday morning at Giles French Park and is accused of third-degree criminal mischief and second-degree disorderly conduct. Roma Lee Francis, 47, Goldendale, Wash., was also arrested and is accused of second-degree disorderly conduct.

Regional Jail

Elizabeth Lorraine Tibbets, 23, The Dalles, was booked and released Thursday on a court commitment for reckless driving.

Timothy Hubert Suda, 60, The Dalles, was booked and released Thursday on a court commitment for telephonic harassment.

Parole & Probation

Job Lamont Brown, 19, The Dalles, was arrested Thursday afternoon in the community corrections office and is accused of two counts of probation violation.