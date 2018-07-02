The Dalles Chronicle Logo

Young all-stars use 2018 as a learning lesson

Big-game experience will help team achieve future baseball titles

The Dalles 10U All-Stars scored 18 runs in two games, but had their postseason run cut short after Sunday’s 14-10 loss against John Day River. Entering play, the Stars had two players with previous district experience, so head coach Corey Case is hoping this squad can put in the extra work to vault into the district and state mix in the future. Pictured are, starting in the back row, from left to right, Wes Anderson (assistant coach), Gavin Anderson, Asa Waller, Alexander DeLatorre, Jack Thiemann, Joshua Brackenbury, Titus Porter, Hudson Case and Josh Deehr (assistant coach). In the front row are, from left Dillon Dawkins, Sawyer Case, Ely Rogers, Evan Ortega, Austin Kuehnl and Sawyer Dray. Not pictured: Corey Case (head coach).

Photo by Ray Rodriguez
By Ray Rodriguez

As of Monday, July 2, 2018

The Dalles 10U All-Stars took a pair of losses during District 5 baseball play, losing to Bend South, 17-8 on Saturday, and 14-10 versus John Day River in Sunday’s elimination contest at Kramer Field.

“I am proud of these kids. They gave everything they had. They competed hard against two very good teams,” TD head coach Corey Case said. “If we get a bounce here or there to go our way, maybe we are still in this tournament. Unfortunately, we couldn’t get those bounces to go our way.”

Sunday, the Stars trailed 8-2 through the first two innings, and then rallied late to make things interesting.

TD scored two runs in the third inning and added three apiece in the fourth and fifth frames to inch make it an 11-10 deficit.

John Day River created some distance with three sixth inning runs, and reliever Drake Dark struck out the side, leaving a runner at second base to end the game.

“We almost had them,” Dillon Dawkins said. “We tried our hardest and did our best, so all I can do is be happy for the other team. It was close. We were down by one run and had our hitting going good. It is just tough to lose close games. I hope next year we get the hits.”

Saturday, The Dalles 10U All-Stars had plenty of chances, but could cash them in an opening-round 17-8 loss today against Bend South. The Dalles totaled six hits, nine walks and had four runners reach on hit by pitches, but stranded 12 runners, including the bases loaded twice, once in the third and another time in the fifth.

“I am sad that we lost. We had three weeks to get ready and we couldn’t win a game,” Joshua Brackenbury said. “I know we will get better and we will keep trying. Maybe we will make it back to state again. This is a good team. I liked playing with them. We need to keep practicing to beat some of these other teams.”

Coach Case sees potential with a team that features Dawkins, Brackenbury, Gavin Anderson, Asa Waller, Sawyer Case, Alexander Delatorre, Ely Rogers, Titus Porter, Hudson Case, Evan Ortega, Austin Kuehnl and Sawyer Dray.

With this two-game journey under their belts, this group will now be able to handle everything thrown their way.

“We have seen tremendous growth out of the boys,” coach Case said. “It will take them wanting more from themselves for them to reach their potential. They have it in them to accomplish whatever they want. They just have to work for it.”

