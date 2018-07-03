Goose tags along with rafters

Contributed photo
A goose dubbed “Lucy Goosey” by rafters after it tagged along with them on the Deschutes River over the weekend is pictured with a park ranger, who held it for a mile and a half car ride on Sunday. The camp host at Heritage Landing at the mouth of the Deschutes is trying to find the friendly goose’s owner.
A friendly white goose tagged along over the weekend with at least two rafting parties on the Deschutes River, floating downstream with them and hanging out overnight as they camped...
