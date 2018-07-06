Football players compete at all-state event

Getting their names in the minds of coaches from across the state, The Dalles Middle School football players, Andre Niko, Alo Heka, Mynoah I’aulualo and Jesus Arceo had an opportunity to participate in the inaugural Oregon All-State Football Showcase held last Saturday at Sheldon High School in Eugene.

Coach Nate Timmons was happy that four local players were selected to represent The Dalles.

In some capacity, each player contributed in major ways on the offensive and defensive side of the ball.

“This was a great experience for these kids,” Timmons said. “Not only did they get to spend four days in Eugene playing football, but they made connections with top players from around the state and will have some long-lasting memories of this.”

Niko’s sixth grade group was the only one of the four to chalk up a win, as the sixth grader posted a forced fumble and a pass breakup from his defensive end position.

I’aulualo and Heka took the field in the seventh-grade contest, a close 24-16 loss, with I’aulualo playing offensive guard and defensive tackle, while Heka was a slot receiver on offense and cornerback.

“Mynoah made some great plays on defense and had several tackles,” Timmons said. “Alo ran the ball a few times and made some outstanding blocks offensively. Even though he was in a new spot on defense, he still was able to get in there and make some plays.”

Arceo, the oldest of the quartet, stood in at left tackle for the eighth-grade contest and played nearly 90-percent of the offensive snaps.

Primarily matched up against a stud pass rusher from Clackamas, Arceo struggled early, but managed to overcame adversity to dominate his defensive opponent for the rest of the game, which turned out to be a 22-0 loss.

Aside from the game itself, the program gives youths a chance to listen to guest speakers and take part in other fun team-building activities at night.

By showcasing the best football players in Oregon, the All-State program is focused on bringing awareness to the nearly 450,000 kids that are in foster care, nationally.

More than 11,000 children spent at least one day in some type of foster care in 2016.

The Oregon All-State Games coordinators announced that they have partnered up with the Department of Human Services Child Welfare Program, Every Child and Oregon Foster Youth Connection to help bring awareness to foster children across the state.

These organizations were at the game giving information on the Oregon foster system, as well as speaking to families interested in becoming foster parents.

In the grand scheme of things, Timmons feels that the four local players walk away from the game as better players and enlightened athletes.

“All four of these kids have been big fish in a small pond, and this week really opened their eyes to all the other competition out there,” Timmons said. “Hopefully, this experience will help motivate them to realize their potential to become standout high school student-athletes, on and off the field, in the future.”

To find out more about the program or to nominate a local athlete, log on to the official website at www.oregonallstategame.com.