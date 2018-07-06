Fourth of July

Photo by RaeLynn Ricarte Gary Elkinton of Point Man International Ministries prepares to grill hot dogs that were given away free to people attending the group’s Independence Day picnic at Sorosis Park.
Pictured is an entry from the parade down several streets, including the downtown corridor, that was organized by the Fort Dalles Fourth Committee as one activity in a five-day stretch of events that included a Saturday concert and fireworks, a Sunday worship service and a carnival for families every day.
