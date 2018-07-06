The Dalles Chronicle Logo

Hustlers get back on track

Team takes first two at North Central High

By Ray Rodriguez

As of Friday, July 6, 2018

﻿

Following a three-game losing streak, where they were outscored by a 27-6 margin, the Columbia Gorge Hustlers got back to their winning ways with a pair of wins in tournament action at North Central High School in Spokane, Wash.

Wednesday against Medical Lake, Michael Armstrong and Dalles Seufalemua combined to go 5 for 5 with two runs scored and four RBIs, as the Hustlers broke open a 6-5 lead with seven runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to pick up a 13-5 victory.

Overall, the Hustlers posted 11 hits, with Armstrong going 3 for 3 with a run scored and an RBI.

Seufalemua went 2 for 2 with two walks, a stolen base, a run scored and three RBIs, Dominic Smith added a hit, two runs scored and two RBIs, and Jose Gonzalez notched two hits, a walk, three stolen bases and three runs scored.

Trenton Schacher tossed 1 2/3 innings of relief and gave up three runs, two earned, on three hits with a strikeout to get the win.

In Thursday’s matchup versus North Central, the Hustlers scored nine runs in the top of the third inning and held off a late rally to secure a 9-7 triumph.

Ben Nelson picked up the win on the mound with two scoreless innings of relief work. The right-hander did not allow a hit and struck out three.

Smith tossed the final 1 2/3 innings and allowed one unearned run on no hits with two walks and four strikeouts for the save.

Gonzalez was 2 for 3 with a walk, a stolen base, two runs scored and an RBI, Seufalemua added two hits, a walk and a run scored, and Nelson added two walks, two stolen bases and two runs scored.

Connor Baughn was 1 for 4 with a run scored, and both Smith and Ben Schanno chipped in a hit, a run scored and an RBI apiece in the team’s seven-hit attack.

The Hustlers played two more games Friday, and then attended the Spokane Wood Bat Tournament Saturday and Sunday.

Starting at 6 p.m. Monday, the team has a home doubleheader versus La Salle.

﻿

