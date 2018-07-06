Looking Back on July 7-8, 2018

20 years ago – 1998

Two Marines accused of attacking a couple at the Clear Lake Campgrounds just over a year ago were sentenced Monday in Wasco County Circuit Court.

A man charged with manslaughter in connection with a shooting in a migrant labor camp near The Dalles Saturday night was released on his own recognizance Monday.

“Keep elementary school students together,” was the unanimous word from about 20 kindergarten and first grade parents who attended a meeting at Colonel Wright School Tuesday night. Parents said thanks, but no thanks, to a plan that would have allowed class sizes to shrink by adding a teacher and moving kindergarten classes to Wilson School.

He signed on for four days as a laborer in 1935, but F.L. “Bud” Williams didn’t leave Bonneville Dam construction until it was nearly complete almost three years later. Now, as the dam observes its 60th anniversary Saturday, the Dallesport resident is among a special class of those invited to the celebration: Builders of Bonneville Dam. “They were just starting when I went to work there,” Williams said of his beginning job as a 20-year-old laborer digging holes for power line poles.

40 years ago – 1978

Fort Dalles Days for 1978 began with the Outlaw Ride through the downtown area.

Divorce, American style, may be becoming less popular. One year’s statistics do not, of course, a long-term trend make. But population experts are finding the 1977 increase in sundered American marriages of only 2 percent over the previous year very interesting.

Physical fitness is a sort of seizure suffered by the lazy majority of us when urged to start jogging by the health nuts.

CHICAGO (UPI) — Supreme Court Justice William Brennan Friday refused to delay a neoNazi rally Sunday in Chicago’s Marquette Park, center of a racially troubled neighborhood. Brennan denied the Chicago Park District’s request to delay the demonstration until the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals could consider the city’s appeal of a lower court ruling that opened the park to the Nazis.

Harold E. Newson, son of Mr. and Mrs. Maurice W. Newson, 2445 NE 14th, The Dalles, has begun officer candidate training in the Oregon Army National Guard.

60 years ago – 1958

An expenditure of $3,600 to determine feasibility of moving Union Pacific rails to the river side of the proposed Highway 30 bypass was hesitatingly approved by the city council last night and it was emphasized that councilmen would not be in favor of providing any more funds on by-pass investigations.

Incorporation of Mid-Columbia Development Corporation subject to approval of the board of directors of The Dalles Chamber of Commerce was ordered last night at a joint meeting of three committees.

Attractions of small industries to this area, by making sites and risk capital available, will be the primary goal of the community corporation, it was pointed out in last night’s discussion.

Earl Duane Merril, 18, Orchards, Wash., held at the county jail — here on a car theft charge — was returned to Washington state authorities this morning.

BERLIN (UPI) — Soviet Premier Nikita Khrushchev arrived here today and promptly added his moral support to East Germany’s attempt to barter nine American soldiers’ freedom for diplomatic recognition by the United States. Khrushchev did not refer directly to the nine Americans who have been prisoners since their helicopter strayed across the East German border last month.

WASHINGTON (UPI) — House influence investigators excused Bernard Goldfine, millionaire friend of Sherman Adams, from testifying today after his lawyers pleaded he was suffering “physical and mental exhaustion.”

80 years ago – 1938

The Dalles and the entire Inland Empire today stood ready to usher in a new era of transportation to the gateway of the vast empire as the Charles L. Wheeler sailed from Portland on her history-making voyage to the Port of The Dalles, 200 miles from the Pacific ocean.

Ending the largest cherry harvest in the history of the local area, Managers H. G. Miller of The Dalles Cooperative and Irving Wiley of the Columbia Growers announced yesterday that a total of 39,000 barrels was the record set by the two concerns this season.

DALLAS, Ore., July 8. (UP) — The defense rested its case today in the trail of Al E. Rosser, former head of the Oregon Teamsters’ union, charged with complicity in the West Salem box factory fire.

MISSOULA, Mont., July 8. (UP) — A giant Northern pacific freight train locomotive exploded in Hell Gate canyon 27 miles east of here early today, killing five men and injuring 15 others in Montana’s third train disaster in three weeks.

The blast flattened trees for 300 yards on either side of the track, hurled heavy steel plates over the train and onto a highway 100 yards distant and demolished 10 cars.

The 100 or more transients riding the train were shaken off like flies or banged and rolled around inside box cars and reefers. Many of them, although bruised and shaken, aided in rescue work.

100 years ago – 1918

BEND, July 7. — (Special by United Press) — Vernon Forbes, Republican leader of the last legislature and Ralph Poindexter, a druggist, both of Bend, were drowned yesterday while fishing in Crescent lake.

Both Mr. Poindexter and Mr. Forbes are well-known in The Dalles. The former is a member of the local lodge of Elks.

NEW YORK, July 8. — Flight Sergeant Gino Gianfelce, on of Italy’s most famous aviators, instructor of Resnati, D’Annunzio and other well known airmen of Italy, is dead here today, the result of a nose dive he attempted while flying in a fast scout machine slightly more than 300 feet above the ground — a trick he often had warned his pupils against.

WASHINGTON, July 8. — An “army” of trade and business experts, supported by a sizeable police force of inter-allied troops, will be sent to Russia to aid in establishing order. The United Press today, seeking to clear up considerable confusion as to the allied course toward Russia, is able to state semi-officially that the above programme has been definitely determined upon and will be put into effect very soon.