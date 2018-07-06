For the Record for July 7-8, 2018

Editor's note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent.

Accidents

The Dalles City

June 29, 12:02 p.m. – Two vehicle, non-injury crash, West 2nd and Cherry Heights streets. Officer assisted with the exchange of information.

June 29, 5:42 p.m. – Two vehicle, non-injury crash, 3300 block of West 6th Street. Officer assisted with the exchange of information. A report was taken.

June 30, 5:08 p.m. – Vehicle versus pedestrian, injury crash, 2600 block of West 6th Street. Pedestrian was taken to the hospital for injuries sustained during the crash. The driver was cited for failure to yield to a pedestrian. A report was taken.

June 30, 11:02 p.m. – Two vehicle, non-injury crash, 1300 block of West 6th Street. A report was taken.

July 2, 2:08 a.m. – Single vehicle, non-injury crash, East 2nd and Laughlin streets. Driver had issues with power steering and drove into a parked car. A report was taken.

Wasco County

June 29, 4:35 p.m. – Single vehicle, non-injury crash, 7300 block of Mill Creek Road. Vehicle crashed into a tree and caused a fire. A report was taken.

June 29, 8:09 p.m. – Single vehicle, non-injury crash, 5600 block of Eight Mile Road. Vehicle was abandoned in the ditch. Driver was located and cited. A report was taken.

July 1, 7:20 p.m. – Single vehicle, injury crash, 3000 block of Mill Creek Road. Driver was taken to the hospital for injuries sustained during the rollover crash. She was also cited and released into the care of medical staff for driving under the influence of intoxicants and failure to maintain a lane. A report was taken.

Oregon State Police

July 1, 5:33 p.m. – Two vehicle, non-injury crash, Interstate 84 westbound, milepost 99. Driver lost control of the vehicle due to heavy wind. A large commercial vehicle attempted to avoid the collision but was unsuccessful. The crash was logged.

July 1, 8:16 p.m. – Two vehicle, non-injury crash, Interstate 84 westbound, milepost 100. Driver stated a large dump truck he was following dumped some rocks causing chips on his hood. The incident was logged.

July 2, 4:22 p.m. – Single vehicle, non-injury crash, Interstate 84 westbound, milepost 128. Driver pulling a trailer when the trailer blew a tire causing the vehicle to lose control and crash. The incident was logged.

Fire

Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue

June 29, 4:36 p.m. – Crew responded to the 7300 block of Mill Creek Road on a report of a vehicle that had crashed into a tree and started a wildland fire. The fire was extinguished.

June 30, 1:15 p.m. – Crew responded to the 1000 block of Webber Street on a report of a fire alarm. While heading to the location the crew received an authorized cancel from the alarm company.

June 30, 2:14 p.m. – Crew responded to the 800 block of Chenowith Loop Road on a report of a fire in a flower bed. The area was a smoldering bark chip fire. Crew soaked the area to extinguish the fire.

June 1, 10:34 a.m. – Crew responded to McDonald Way on a call for assistance by the department of forestry to mop up a fire.

July 2, 3:27 a.m. – Crew responded to the 1500 block of East 12th Street on a report of a structure fire. It was determined that discarded cigarette butts started a fire in a planter box. The fire was extinguished.

July 2, 3:10 p.m. – Crew responded to the 1300 block of West 6th Street on a bark chip fire. The fire was extinguished.

The agency also responded to six calls for emergency medical services on Friday, ten on Saturday, ten on Sunday, and seven on Monday.

Police Reports

The Dalles City

A theft report was taken Friday morning from the 1200 block of West 10th Street after staff reported a resident had his wallet stolen.

A restraining order violation report was taken Friday from the 800 block of Cherry Heights Road.

An unlawful entry into a motor vehicle report was taken Friday morning from the 500 block of Lone Pine Drive after a victim reported her vehicle was broken into and had some items were stolen.

An informational report was taken Friday afternoon from the 400 block of Court Street.

A theft report was taken Friday evening from the 1700 block of West 6th Street after an employee reported a male suspect fled the restaurant without paying for his tab.

Marcus Eric Jim, 57, Toppenish, Wash., was arrested Friday evening in the 1400 block of West 2nd Street and is accused of parole violation.

A theft report was taken Friday evening from East 2nd and Washington streets after a caller reported his daughter’s cell phone was stolen.

Police located two subjects early Saturday morning in the 300 block of West 8th Street. One fled and attempted to hide in the bushes but eventually came out. He was cited and released for minor in possession of alcohol. A report was taken.

Police responded to the 1300 block of East 13th Place Saturday morning after a caller reported a female subject was walking down the road screaming and scratching vehicles. A report was taken.

Police responded to the police station Saturday evening after a caller had brought a dog she found. The dog was taken to the local shelter and a report was taken.

A lost property report was taken Saturday evening from festival park after a victim reported losing his wallet.

A hit and run report was taken early Sunday morning from the 300 block of Union Street.

Kyle Brian Long, 30, Wasco, was arrested early Sunday morning near East 9th and Harris streets on a warrant for post-prison violations, second-degree failure to appear, and first-degree failure to appear.

Jeremiah Eugene Phillips, 40, Odell, was arrested early Sunday morning in the 400 block of East 2nd Street and is accused of second-degree disorderly conduct.

Police made contact with a staggering subject walking up Brewery Grade early Sunday morning. Subject was underage and was cited for minor in possession of alcohol. A report was taken.

A missing persons report was taken Sunday morning from the 1300 block of West 10th Street.

A death report was taken Sunday morning from the 300 block of West 21st Place.

A criminal trespass report was taken Sunday morning from the 400 block of Mt. Hood Street.

A theft report was taken Sunday morning from the 700 block of East 18th Street after a victim reported some fraudulent charges on her credit card.

A theft report was taken Sunday afternoon from the 300 block of Lone Pine Drive after a victim reported someone stole his credit card.

A theft report was taken Sunday evening from the 500 block of West 9th Street after staff reported a female suspect fled the restaurant without paying her bill.

Ciarra Morgan Fallon, 20, no listed address, was arrested early Monday morning and is accused of unlawful possession of methamphetamine. She was also arrested on a warrant for second-degree failure to appear.

Police responded to the 900 block of Pomona Street early Monday morning after a caller reported her ex-boyfriend assaulted her. A report was taken.

An agency assist report was taken Monday morning from the 2100 block of West 8th Street.

A stalking report was taken Monday morning from the 1900 block of West 13th Street.

A missing person’s report was taken Monday afternoon after a caller reported her daughter may be missing as no one has heard from her in several weeks. The incident is under investigation.

Police responded to the 1400 block of East 9th Street Monday evening after a caller reported a neighbor’s dog broke into her rabbit’s cage and attacked the rabbits. The dog was located and taken to the local shelter. A report was taken.

Police responded to the 900 block of Pomona Street Monday evening on a report of a domestic disturbance. Dispute was determined to be verbal but had taken place in the presence of a child. An informational report was taken.

Wasco County

An identity theft report was taken Friday morning from Mosier after a victim reported someone was using his identity to make purchases.

Randall Lance Mosqueda, 51, The Dalles, was arrested Saturday afternoon during a traffic stop on Interstate 84 eastbound, exit 85 on ramp on a warrant for second-degree failure to appear.

Joseph Walter Burgener, 42, Wamic, was arrested Saturday afternoon in Wamic and is accused of probation violation.

Deputy responded to the 4500 block of Orchard Road Sunday afternoon after caller reported two vehicles came onto the property to dump garbage. An offensive littering and second-degree criminal trespass report was taken.

A female driver was cited in lieu of arrested Sunday evening on a warrant during a traffic stop

While on patrol near Dufur Sunday evening, a laser light was shined at the patrol vehicle. An informational report was taken.

Travis Lawrence Cooper, 29, The Dalles, was arrested Sunday evening in the 4100 block of Chenowith Road on a warrant of failure to appear. Whitney, Kaye Leandra Brock, 27, The Dalles, was also arrested and is accused of third-degree assault and first-degree criminal mistreatment.

A criminal mischief report was taken Monday morning from the 1000 block of Irvine Street after a victim reported one of her windows to her trailer was shot out.

Oregon State Police

A theft report was taken Friday morning at the state police office after a victim came in to report while target shooting on Highway 30, someone stole some equipment from his vehicle.

Terri Marie McKee, 61, Danville, Wash., was arrested Friday evening during a traffic stop on Interstate 84 eastbound, milepost 92 and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants.

Adrian Santiago Graves, 21, The Dalles, was arrested Saturday morning during a traffic stop near West 6th and Webber streets and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants and recklessly endangering another person.

Albert Jose Vasquez, 51, Lyle, Wash., was arrested Saturday afternoon during a traffic stop on Highway 197 near milepost one and is accused of two counts of driving while suspended, driving under the influence of intoxicants and reckless diving.

Trooper attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a motorcycle early Sunday morning near Interstate 84 westbound, milepost 73 when the vehicle fled and led units on a pursuit. The vehicle was found to be going speeds close to 130 miles per hour and fled the area. A report was taken.

Seth Carl Lodine, 29, The Dalles, was arrested early Sunday morning during a traffic stop on Interstate 84 eastbound, milepost 77 and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants.

A male driver was cited and released for driving while suspended and was unable to provide proof of insurance during a traffic stop on Interstate 84 eastbound, milepost 73.

Troy Andrew Carlson, 38, Happy Valley, was arrested Sunday evening during a traffic stop near Interstate 84, milepost 114 and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants and reckless driving.

Ramon Mendez Vasquez, 32, The Dalles, was arrested Monday evening during a traffic stop on Interstate 84 eastbound near the Memaloose rest area and is accused of resisting arrest, driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving, and recklessly endangering another person.

Regional Jail

Gwenith Anfeline Rilee Ropp, 22, The Dalles, was booked and released Friday on a court commitment for third-degree criminal mischief.

Charles Bertram Bratton III, 32, Dallesport, Wash., was jailed Saturday on a court commitment for unlawful possession of heroin.

Thomas Bennie Heinige, 44, The Dalles, was jailed Saturday on a court commitment for fourth-degree assault, harassment, and second-degree disorderly conduct.

Albert David Lucero, 29, The Dalles, was jailed Saturday on a court commitment for driving under the influence of intoxicants.

Nocolas Padilla Calixto, 42, Burns, was booked and released Monday on a court commitment for driving under the influence of intoxicants and reckless driving.