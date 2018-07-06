TDGSA All-Stars on regional path to Idaho Coach Eiesland eyes success on the big stage

With league action completed last week, The Dalles Girls Softball Association’s 12U All-Stars were in Boise, ID. this weekend for the 2018 Pacific Northwest Babe Ruth Regional Tournament.

On the squad, head coach Jeremy Eiesland and his assistants, Marisol Meza and Wesley Faulkner have a young group that has a handful of players who have played in high-pressure games in the past on traveling teams, so the big moments shouldn’t overwhelm them.

This group is talented in several areas, whether it is the pitchers, hitters and defenders, which gives Eiesland plenty of options to put his players on the field for success on the diamond.

Siyra Faulkner, Makiah Iven, Keily Lutgens and Rylee Camp have the years of big-game experience in travel ball and TDGSA action to headline the roster.

Joining that group are, Ainslee Eiesland, Sarah Hughes, Makenzie Barrett, Kayla Mayner, Adisyn Gunter, Kaylee Fleming-Leitz, Sutra Faulkner and Alessandra Meza.

The main arms set to hit the circle for games are Leitz-Fleming and Siyra Faulkner, and the defense is expected to be solid up the middle in the infield and outfield.

When it comes to scoring, this squad has speed at the top of the order.

With the table set by the speedsters, in the middle of the lineup, Mayner, Hughes and Siyra Faulker provide the power to all fields.

Opening ceremonies were on Thursday, and pool play games commenced over the weekend.