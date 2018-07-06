The Dalles Chronicle Logo

News and information from our partners

Trump official visits Rufus

Cabinet member makes history on tour of area farms

U.S. Rep. Greg Walden, left, and U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue visit following a tour of area wheat and mint crops before the Trump Cabinet member and former governor of Georgia briefed farmers on federal policy changes and heard their concerns. About 50 farm families from as far away as Klamath Falls gathered inside the Martin family shop in Rufus for the July 3 meeting.

Photo by Mark Gibson
U.S. Rep. Greg Walden, left, and U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue visit following a tour of area wheat and mint crops before the Trump Cabinet member and former governor of Georgia briefed farmers on federal policy changes and heard their concerns. About 50 farm families from as far away as Klamath Falls gathered inside the Martin family shop in Rufus for the July 3 meeting.

By RaeLynn Ricarte

As of Friday, July 6, 2018

﻿

photo

Photo by Mark Gibson

Brent Cheyna, left, President of the Oregon Wheat Growers League, chats with Tom Martin, owner of the property where farmers gathered to meet with Sonny Perdue, the U.S. Secretary of Agriculture, Tuesday, July 3.

Sherman County quietly made history Tuesday with a gathering between farmers and Sonny Perdue, the first U...

Get full access to The Dalles Chronicle!

To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.

If you are an active subscriber, click here to continue reading.

﻿

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

﻿

HOT JOBS

VIEW ALL JOBS

News from our Community Partners

﻿
CLOSE X

Information from The Chronicle and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)