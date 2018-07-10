CG Hustler duo combines for no-hit effort

Playing in a highly-regarded wood bat baseball tournament at North Central High School in Spokane, Wash. last week, the Columbia Gorge Hustlers won their first four games to move into the semifinals, but had their streak short-circuited by the Kennewick Phantoms, 12-0, Saturday to wrap up legion action.

Friday, the Hustlers had a pair of games against the Pepsi Diamond Jaxx and Lewis and Clark, beating both teams by a combined 18-2 margin.

Earlier that morning, Hustler pitchers Michael Armstrong and Josh Johnson combined for a no-hitter and Dalles Seufalemua added three hits, two of them doubles, to go with a stolen base, a run scored and three RBIs in the team’s 8-0 victory.

Armstrong got the start and tossed four innings with two walks and five strikeouts, while Johnson logged two scoreless frames with one strikeout.

The Hustlers broke open a 2-0 lead with four runs in the fourth inning and added a pair of sixth-inning runs to give Armstrong and Johnson all the support they needed.

In the Hustler's 10-hit barrage, Dominic Smith added a hit and two RBIs, Ben Nelson and Jose Gonzalez scored two runs each, and the trio of Connor Baughn, Ben Schanno and Armstrong drove in a run apiece.

Now vaulted into the quarterfinals, Smith and Seufalemua combined for six hits and relievers, Trenton Schacher and Colton Baughn tossed five innings of two-hit ball with four strikeouts and a walk in a 10-2 blowout win.

The Hustlers bounced back from a 2-1 deficit with seven runs in the fourth frame and tacked on two more in the sixth to pull away.

Seufalemua went 3 for 4 with two doubles, two runs scored and three RBIs, Smith chipped in three hits, one of them a double, and scored a run and drove in two more, as the Hustlers finished with 12 hits and two walks.

Gonzalez was 2 for 4 with two runs, Nelson had a double, a stolen base, a run scored and two RBIs, Armstrong added a 1 for 2 effort with a double, a walk and an RBI, and Baily Hajicek put up a hit, run scored and an RBI.

Schacher entered in the second inning and gave up one unearned run on one hit with a walk and two strikeouts to pick up the win.

Baughn tossed three scoreless innings and allowed no runs on no hits with no walks and two strikeouts.

Vaulted into the semifinals, the Hustlers had their ace, Jordan Wetmore, get the start versus Kennewick in a tough matchup that had the Hustlers commit five errors, which led to 12 runs, eight earned, in Wetmore’s three-innings pitched.

The right-hander walked six and struck out five, as Kennewick scored five in the second, two in the third inning and put the finishing touches on matters with a five-run fourth inning.

Colton Baughn and Smith were the only CG batters to reach base on hits, and the top-3 hitters in the lineup went a combined 0 for 6 in the game.

The Hustlers (15-9 overall record) had 11 games scheduled for this week, with Hood River Valley visiting at 6 p.m. Wednesday for a single game.

From Thursday to Saturday, the team makes a trip to Seaside for a three-day tournament, with the opener set at 5:30 p.m. Thursday against Seaside.