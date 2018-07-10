Entertainment Update: July 11, 2018

Jim Drake photo
One of the most recognizable phone numbers in pop history? Tommy Heath of 80s rock band Tommy Tutone was onstage at Route 30 in The Dalles last Saturday night. Of course, he played the 1981 hit “867-5309/Jenny” and a set that included a cover of Jim Croce’s “Operator.” Heath is a long-time friend of local singer Tracy Klass, who opened the show, and area musicians Tyson Huckins and drummer Mike McNaughton were the backup band.
Entertainment listings can be e-mailed to jdrake@thedalleschronicle...
Get full access to The Dalles Chronicle!
To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.
If you are an active subscriber, click here to continue reading.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment