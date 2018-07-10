The Dalles Chronicle Logo

Entertainment Update: July 11, 2018

One of the most recognizable phone numbers in pop history? Tommy Heath of 80s rock band Tommy Tutone was onstage at Route 30 in The Dalles last Saturday night. Of course, he played the 1981 hit “867-5309/Jenny” and a set that included a cover of Jim Croce’s “Operator.” Heath is a long-time friend of local singer Tracy Klass, who opened the show, and area musicians Tyson Huckins and drummer Mike McNaughton were the backup band.

Jim Drake photo
As of Tuesday, July 10, 2018

Jim Drake photo

Guitarist Silky Mayer, joined by Doc Doolittle and the Incontinentals, will entertain at Zim’s this week.

Jim Drake photo

Promoting his new album “No Black No White Just Blues,” Lightnin’ Willie and his band brought solid-sounding blues to Hoodcrest Winery in Hood River on July 1. Winery owner Tess Barr joined the band for a few numbers, and Willie’s wireless system allowed the guitarist to give customers tableside blues service.

