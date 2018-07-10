Fresh Greens

Photo by Mark Gibson
Christa Rude, right, and Willow Ziegenhagen, 8, of Zion Farms, serve customers purchasing lettuce Saturday at The Dalles Farmers Market in City Park. Ziegenhagen was learning how to serve customers and make change. In the foreground, a poster welcomes “Oregon Farm Direct Nutrition Program Checks,” one of many ways to shop at the market, which is also served by LINK buses.
Christa Rude, right, and Willow Ziegenhagen, 8, of Zion Farms, serve customers purchasing lettuce Saturday at The Dalles Farmers Market in City Park...
Get full access to The Dalles Chronicle!
To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.
If you are an active subscriber, click here to continue reading.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment