Letter to the Editor: Disheartening

To the editor:
This letter is directed to my current representative in congress, Greg Walden:
While I often disagree with your policies throughout the many years that you've served in Congress, I know you personally to be a dedicated representative that clearly has a grasp of issues important to eastern Oregonians...
Information from The Chronicle and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment