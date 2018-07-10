The Next Door settles in to new office

Contributed photo
Janet Hamada, executive director of The Next Door Inc., cuts the ribbon of their new building as staff and supporters look on.
As of Tuesday, July 10, 2018
With the snip of a ribbon in June, The Next Door Inc (TNDI) celebrated the opening of its new building in The Dalles...
