For the Record for July 11, 2018

Editor's note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Wednesday July 11, 2018

Accidents

The Dalles City

July 4, 8:42 p.m. – Two vehicle, non-injury crash, West 9th and Pentland streets. A report was taken.

July 5, 10:49 a.m. – Two vehicle, non-injury crash, 500 block of East 2nd Street. Officer assisted with the exchange of information.

July 6, 2:30 p.m. – Two vehicle, non-injury crash, 2100 block West Sixth Street.

July 7, 11:45 a.m. – Two-vehicle, non-injury crash partially blocking traffic at East 14th and Court. Driver cited for driving while suspended and failure to maintain lane.

July 8, 10:18 a.m. – Driver of Denali reported being rear-ended by a Subaru in the 2100 block of West Sixth. One person complaining of neck pain. Denali has little to no damage. Subaru is disabled. Subaru driver cited for following too close.

A caller in the 1000 block of Pomona reported Sunday afternoon she wanted a man and woman trespassed from her address. She said the man pointed a shotgun at her and tried to kill her on the fourth or fifth of July and smashed all the caller’s phones so she could not call 911. Report taken.

A caller in the 1100 block of Dry Hollow reported Sunday evening the theft of packages. A female jumped out of car and stole packages. They were later thrown out window. The found packages were empty.

A caller reported her vehicle was stolen from the 1200 block of West Sixth Sunday evening. It was found later.

Lawrence Paul Nyberg, 46, was arrested Sunday evening in the 2500 block of West Second Street and is accused of second-degree failure to appear.

Joseph Dennis Cunningham, 41, St. Helens, was arrested in the 500 block of Mt. Hood Street early Monday morning and is accused of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Fire

Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue

July 3, 11:31 a.m. – Crew responded to the 2400 block of East 10th Street on a burn complaint. A small burn pile was located in a backyard. Contact was made with the occupant who was unaware of the current burn regulations. The fire was extinguished.

July 3, 3:51 p.m. – Crew responded to the 600 block of East 2nd Street on a smoke investigation. Upon arrival nothing was showing. Contact was made with an employee who stated they smelled smoke in the building. It was determined that due to some remodeling, the employee was smelling sawdust.



July 3, 6:04 p.m. – Crew responded to the 700 block of Veterans Drive on a report of a vehicle fire. A vehicle was found with nothing showing. Contact was made with the caller who stated they could smell smoke under the hood. It was determined that the wires near the battery had melted. No fire was found and the battery to the vehicle was disconnected.

July 3, 10:32 p.m. – Crew responded to the 800 block of Chenowith Loop Road on a report of a bark chip fire. Upon arrival a small area of bark chip that was smoldering. The area was extinguished.

July 4, 10:19 a.m. – Crew responded to the 700 block of Richland Court on a report of a gas leak. Caller reported hearing what sounded like the release of gas. It was determined the sound was coming from a neighboring home who’s homeowner was using a leaf blower on his roof.

July 4, 11:01 a.m. – Crew responded to the 3600 block of West 6th Street on a report of a grass fire. The fire had been knocked down by a passerby who had a tank of water in his truck. The area was mopped up.

July 4, 2:26 p.m. – Crew responded to the 1500 block of East 10th Street on a report of a tree on fire. Upon arrival, a burned tree limb was found laying on a powerline. There was no fire or arching from the line.

July 4, 7:09 p.m. – Crew responded to the 1600 block of East 10th Street on a report of a brush fire. The fire was extinguished and the cause was from fireworks.

July 5, 3:44 p.m. – Crew responded to the 100 block of Union Street on a report of a brush fire. Crew arrived to find a small plan in a rock enclosure in bark chip that was smoldering. The fire was extinguished.

July 5, 4:14 p.m. – Crew responded to the 300 block of East 4th Street on an odor investigation. A slight electrical burning smell was coming from a bathroom in a business. No hot spots were located in the room and employees reported no heavy use of electrical equipment in the building. No problem was found.

The agency also responded to eight calls for emergency medical services on Tuesday, six on Wednesday, ten on Thursday, six on Friday, four on Saturday and three on Sunday.

Police Reports

The Dalles City

A theft report was taken Tuesday morning from the 2700 block of West 7th Street after a victim reported her bicycle was stolen.

A theft report was taken Tuesday morning from the 300 block of Cherry Heights Road after a victim reported a sign was stolen.

A missing persons report was taken Tuesday morning from the 2500 block of West 8th Street after a caller reported her husband had been missing for two weeks.

Christopher Everett Matney, 37, The Dalles, was arrested Tuesday afternoon during a traffic stop in the 1200 block of West 6th Street on a warrant for second-degree failure to appear.

A hit and run report was taken Tuesday afternoon from the 2600 block of West 6th Street.

A criminal mischief report was taken Tuesday afternoon from the 900 block of Court Street after a victim reported her vehicle was vandalized.

A theft report was taken Tuesday afternoon from the 1200 block of West 10th Street after staff reported a resident had some money stolen from her room.

Police responded to the 900 block of Pomona Street Tuesday afternoon after a caller reported her son had slit his wrist. Victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment. A report was taken.

Kcarsidey Rose Tyler, 23, The Dalles, was arrested Tuesday evening near West 6th and Mt. Hood streets on a warrant for second-degree failure to appear.

Matthew Gordon Sorensen, 47, The Dalles, was arrested Tuesday evening in the 1400 block of Kingsley Street and is accused of unlawful entry into a motor vehicle, second-degree theft, and second-degree criminal mischief.

Jon Delonne Strickland, 30, The Dalles, was arrested early Wednesday morning in the 1000 block of East 9th Street on a warrant for second-degree failure to appear.

A hit and run report was taken Wednesday morning from East 8th and Federal street after a caller reported he was involved in an argument with another male suspect who fled off and took out a traffic sign and fire hydrant.

A theft report was taken Wednesday afternoon from the 2400 block of East 15th Street after a victim reported her cell phone was stolen.

Police responded to the 1800 block of Minnesota Street Wednesday afternoon after a caller reported finding a bag of drugs in his vehicle that was left by his ex-girlfriend. The substance was determined to be methamphetamine and a report was taken.

A lost property report was taken Wednesday evening from the 1400 block of West 6th Street after a victim reported his wallet was missing.

An informational report was taken Wednesday evening from East 10th and Dry Hollow streets after assisting the fire department with a fire that was started by fireworks.

Police responded to the 900 block of East 8th Street Wednesday evening after a caller reported a dog at large. The dog was located and taken to the local shelter.

A hit and run report was taken Wednesday evening from Chenowith and Cherry Heights streets after officer found a traffic sign had been knocked down.

A reckless burning report was taken Wednesday evening from the 400 block of East 11th Street after a victim reported someone placed a partially used mortar in his garbage can that went off destroying his garbage can and damaged his vehicle.

A stolen vehicle report was taken Thursday morning from the 1000 block of Federal Street.

A criminal mischief report was taken Thursday morning from the 1600 block of East 11th Street after a victim reported his rear window was smashed out.

Animal control responded to the 500 block of Liberty Street Thursday morning on a report of a dog at large. The dog was located and lodged at the local shelter. A report was taken.

Police responded to the East 4th and Court streets Thursday afternoon on a report of a domestic disturbance. The two subjects were contacted and warned of their conduct. An informational report was taken.

A criminal mischief report was taken Thursday afternoon from the 2500 block of West 8th Street after a victim reported to of her vehicle’s tires were slashed.

Dakota James Christopher Glenn, 21, The Dalles, was arrested Thursday afternoon during a traffic stop on Highway 30 and Chenowith Creek Road and is accused of probation violation.

Dennis James Hester, 39, The Dalles, was arrested Thursday afternoon in the 500 block of Mt. Hood Street and is accused of strangulation, fourth-degree assault, and failure to perform the duties of a driver.

A first-degree theft report was taken Thursday afternoon from the 500 block of East 3rd Street after staff reported some rental equipment was not returned.

A damage to city property report was taken Thursday evening from the 400 block of Court Street.

A theft report was taken Thursday evening from the 1800 block of East 10th Street after a victim reported some money was stolen from her son.

Police responded to the 500 block of Mt. Hood Street Thursday evening after a caller reported someone was chasing her with a weapon. An informational report was taken.

Police responded to West 8th and Webber streets Thursday evening after a caller reported he was assaulted by an umpire during a softball game. The incident was logged.

A restraining order violation report was taken Thursday evening from the 3300 block of West 6th Street.

William Anthony Gutierrez, 45, The Dalles, was arrested early Friday morning in the 900 block of West 9th Street and is accused of second-degree disorderly conduct.

A caller in the 2800 block of West Seventh Street reported Friday morning their vehicle was stolen. Police located the vehicle as two females were exiting it. They said it was their mother’s car and they thought it would be ok to take. The caller decided not to pursue charges and the two females were counseled on taking things without asking. One of the females, Ashara Danae Buzzard, 33, was arrested on warrants out of Hood River County and booked on of two counts of failure to appear.

A report was taken for theft Friday morning.

Michael Irvin Colvin, 41, The Dalles, was arrested at Third and Pentland Friday evening and is accused of driving while intoxicated.

A caller in the 1200 block of East 13th Street reported Friday afternoon a man came into his house and hit his brother with a broom and left. The victim did not want to press charges but the suspect, Nicholas Michael Lowe, 37, was seen driving so he was arrested for driving while suspended or revoked and driving while intoxicated.

Police were called to the 100 block of East 14th Street on a semi-conscious man in a vehicle. He was having a diabetic emergency. He was treated by medics.

A caller in the 400 block of East 11th Street reported Friday afternoon a vehicle just hit their car and took off. The driver knew they hit it because they stopped, grabbed the mirror they knocked off and threw it in their yard. Report taken.

A caller in the 500 block of West Ninth Street reported Friday afternoon a man was beaten up by another man. Rodger Allen Poole Jr., 42, was arrested in the 600 block of West 16th Street and is accused of fourth-degree assault.

Michael Irvin Colvin, 41, The Dalles, was arrested Friday evening at West Third and Pentland and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants.

A caller at East Ninth and Lewis streets reported Friday evening his guitar was stolen from his vehicle about a month ago and he tried to get it back without filing a police report, but he said it was pawned by two women and is in a music shop downtown now. Report taken.

A caller at 10th and Hostetler reported Friday evening a male hit her vehicle with his vehicle the day before. She said he threatened to kill her if she reported this. She said the man shows up everywhere she goes. She didn’t want to file charges, but would try to get a restraining order Monday.

A 911 call was made Friday evening in which a man and woman could be heard screaming. Police arrived and found the woman wanted to pick up her son, but the son didn’t want to go with her. The woman was told she would have to go to court to get paperwork to force the son to go with her.

A caller in the 800 block of East Second reported Friday evening that staff witnessed a woman doing drugs. Another person said the woman was asking where she could get high. Police contacted the woman, who appeared high on methamphetamine, but denied using it. Police did not find drugs on her. The woman was trespassed from the building.

A woman reported Friday evening she believed she just saw a shoplifter at the 3600 block of West Sixth hop into a van with a toolbox. She followed the van across town and up Cherry Heights, retrieved the stolen property and returned it to the store.

A caller at East Fourth and Washington reported Friday evening a man was “messed up” and charged at her car on foot, but the caller screamed at him and scared him off. Police later arrested Zachary Nathaniel Flock, 22, The Dalles, on two counts of post prison supervision sanction, second-degree criminal mischief, assaulting a public safety officer, third-degree escape and resisting arrest.

An officer on patrol heard a loud bang early Saturday at Eighth and Case and saw a man walking with a firework mortar. The man was angry and blamed his neighbor, saying he’d have words with him when he saw him. The officer warned the man not to take the law into his own hands and said fines were high for illegal fireworks.

A caller in the 3200 block of Bret Clodfelter Way reported early Saturday a woman came into the store, drank coffee and threw it away when told she had to pay for it. She was asked to leave because she didn’t have shoes and she threw things around the store and was talking to herself. The woman left before police arrived.

A caller in the 1700 block of East 14th Street reported Saturday morning a neighbor threw a rock at her and called her racist. She said it’s been verbal in the past but is getting physical. She requested log entry only.

A caller found a purse Saturday morning at the Lewis and Clark Festival Park with a cell phone and wallet inside. The owner was found and was told to come collect her purse.

A caller in the 1700 block of East Ninth Street reported his father grabbed him around the neck, and children are present. Callas Wayne Dugger, 66, The Dalles, was arrested on a charge of felony strangulation.

A caller reported two females were walking downtown Saturday afternoon cutting down the ribbons from the service banners and throwing them in trash cans. They didn’t know if they were supposed to be doing it or not. Police were unable to locate the two.

A store in the 400 block of Mt. Hood reported Saturday afternoon a man stole shoes. Report taken.

A caller in the 200 block of East Second Street reported Saturday afternoon her phone stolen and she had tracked it to Dallesport. The Klickitat County Sheriff’s Office was contacted to assist her.

A caller in the 1000 block of East 14th Street reported Saturday evening the temporary permit was stolen out of the back window of her vehicle, which had the windows rolled down.

A caller in the 2600 block of East 14th Street reported Saturday evening getting three texts asking where to get a gun, saying someone was following them, and that they though “he is going to kill someone.” She was too scared to call the number. Police did, and found it was a man who said he was pranking his friend’s girlfriend. Police asked him to stop and let her know it was a joke.

A caller in the 500 block of East Eighth Street reported Saturday evening about $2,000 worth of magic cards were stolen. Report taken.

A caller at 10th and Snipes reported Saturday night a tree fell in the road and hit a car. Police found it was a branch, not a tree. Branch cleared.

A caller in the 1200 block of Eric Court reported Saturday evening his ex took his phone. The caller broke the ex’s car door handle on accident. She returned his phone and they went their separate ways.

A caller in the 500 block of East Seventh Street reported Saturday evening his son hit him a few times. They told police they got into an argument over a car show. They agreed to stay away from each other for the night.

A caller in the 3500 block of East Second Street reported Saturday evening his wife pushed him and left angry. He didn’t want to pursue charges, but wanted police to check on her. She left for the night.

A caller in the 1700 block of West Sixth reported early Sunday an intoxicated man was yelling and threatening the cook. The man told police he was upset over a previous incident and also said his food was undercooked. He was trespassed.

A caller in the 2500 block of West Sixth Street reported early Sunday morning people kicking on a customer’s door. They were trying to get their belongings from her car but she wouldn’t answer door. When police knocked, she answered, and they got their belongings. They were also trespassed.

Wasco County Sheriff

Lucas Trevett Olson, 23, Rhododendron, was arrested Wednesday afternoon at Pine Hollow Reservoir and is accused of boating under the influence of intoxicants.

Deputy responded to the 4100 block of Chenowith Road Wednesday evening on a report of a domestic dispute. Female victim reported a male subject assaulted her during an argument. A report was taken.

Bo Dean Nelson, 28, Tygh Valley, was arrested Wednesday evening at Pine Hollow Reservoir and is accused of second-degree disorderly conduct.

William Lee Siegel, 60, Portland, was arrested early Thursday morning during a traffic stop at Pine Hollow Reservoir and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants.

Buster Ray Isadore, 38, Warm Springs, was arrested Thursday evening at Sheares Falls and is accused of second-degree kidnapping, strangulation, and fourth-degree assault.

Deputies were asked Friday to assist the U.S. Coast Guard in locating a fishing boat operated by a Mosier resident. Deputies mad contact with the wife of the subject and were told he was in Alaska with the vessel. She was given the number of the Coast Guard so she could find out what was going on.

A woman reported Friday that her children’s father was in violation of a restraining order involving their children.

Train employees reported Friday afternoon that people were standing on a rock in the middle of the river and appeared to have no boat. A rubber raft was found on the shoreline.

North Carolina authorities reported recovery of a stolen vehicle Friday that was driven by a woman who claimed to be from The Dalles. However, that individual claimed to still be in town so video from the gas station in N.C. was requested by the sheriff’s office to confirm the identity of the suspect.

Two people floating near the Marina were reported yelling that they needed assistance on Friday. The pair were scared to be so far out but made it to a nearby dock.

An intoxicated man at a residence in the 80000 block of Shadybrook Road reported Friday there would be a fight between himself and “whoever shows up.” He refused to give further information about the call and the Oregon State Police freed up a trooper from the fire in Rowena to check out the situation. No one else was at the house.

A pit bull running lose up on Tygh Grade Friday evening was picked up by a deputy and lodged at the animal shelter in The Dalles.



A wildfire along Bakeoven Road was reported Friday and involved about two acres. Firefighting crews were notified.

Two males were reported arguing outside an apartment complex in the 3000 block of W. 13th Street in the wee hours of Saturday. The complainant said the men had been sitting in a vehicle and multiple cars had stopped by and left. A deputy responded and learned the men were visiting a resident of the complex and getting ready to leave for the night.



A commercial burglar alarm was activated in the early hours of Saturday and deputies arrived to check out the scene with the owner, but no suspicious activity was found.

A man in the 1300 block of Carroll Road reported Saturday that he was having issues with teenage kids driving bikes and motorcycles on his property and spinning cookies in his driveway. He did not want to press charges but did want deputies to tell the kids not to return.

A couple at White River campground was cited for cooking with charcoal in violation of a burn ban on Saturday evening.

An unknown male was reported to be walking up people’s driveways and around their homes in the 50000 block of Juniper Way on Saturday evening. Deputies made contact with the man, who told them he was looking for his dog.

A resident of Oak Road reported Saturday that fireworks were being launched on the north shore of Pine Hollow Reservoir. A family was contacted by deputies and warned to quit setting off illegal fireworks.

A missing Black Angus cow with no brand or ear tag was reported by the owner Saturday. The bovine was last seen on property in the 5000 block of Chenowith Creek Road.

After being terminated from his job because he had shown up drunk, a man took off from a packing plant in a vehicle on July 8. Deputies were unable to locate the car.

Dispatchers received a call Saturday from a boater saying another vessel was on fire and the people aboard were waving a mayday flag. A fire extinguisher squelched the flames believed to have been caused by an electrical short. A Marine deputy assisted in getting the vessel towed and its passengers back to shore.

A man in the 200 block of Center Street reported Saturday evening that a woman had trespassed across an easement to move a water hose. He was advised that the complaint was a civil case.

Deputies were advised by railroad officials that about a dozen kids were gathered by the tracks while their parents appeared to be drinking by the river.

Hood River dispatchers advised authorities in Wasco County that an intoxicated driver and passenger might be headed their way. A drunken female had fallen out of the vehicle while it was still in Hood River. Deputies were unable to locate the car.

Oregon State Police

A found property report was taken Tuesday afternoon from Highway 206, milepost 8 after an off duty trooper found a dog in the area.

Trooper made contact with an out of compliance sex offender Tuesday evening in the 4100 block of Chenowith Road. Suspect was adamant the case was dismissed but could not provide paperwork of the dismissal. An informational report was taken.

An agency assist report was taken Wednesday evening from the regional jail after doing a drug recognition evaluation on a male subject who was arrested by Wasco County sheriff’s office.

Jaedon Lee Taylor Lamberton, 24, The Dalles, was arrested early Thursday morning during a traffic stop on Interstate 84 eastbound, milepost 69 and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants.