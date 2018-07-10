Senior Living: Tips to help someone who grieves

Last week I felt like I was playing the game “What day is it?” The official fireworks were on a Saturday in June, (although moving the fireworks to June 30 may seem blasphemous, I did enjoy sleeping in on Sunday since the fireworks ended an hour and a half past my regular bedtime); the July 4th edition of the Chronicle arrived in the mail on Tuesday, and the Mid-Columbia Senior Center’s Saturday Bingo celebrated our independence on July 7...

