Soccer champs stand tall

Contributed photo/Amy Webber
Soccer players from The Dalles Riverhawks wrapped up their girls' summer 7-on-7 soccer league schedule with a resounding 9-6 victory over Gorge FC in action last Thursday in Hood River. TD posted a 5-0 record overall and went 2-0 in the playoffs. This team, which is loaded with a group of incoming freshmen or sophomores, cruised past squads from Wy'East, Hood River, and White Salmon with an undefeated record. In the photo are, from left to right, starting in the back row, Angela Rocha, Alexus Munsen, Allie Clack, Vivian Harrah, Courtney Hert, MaKenna Wilcox and Jason Harrah (head coach). In the front row are, from left, Yoko Clack, Kendall Webber, Monica Rojas, Marisa Rojas and Emily Adams.
