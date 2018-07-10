Workers cautioned as temperatures rise

As summer temperatures rise, so do the dangers of working in high heat.

That’s especially true in Oregon, where workers tend to be used to working in mild weather and are frequently not accustomed to high temperature, according to the state Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

The agency, a division of the Department of Consumer and Business Services, encourages employers and workers in construction, agriculture, and other labor-intensive activities to learn the signs of heat illness and focus on prevention.

“Prevention really comes down to taking several important precautions,” said Penny Wolf-McCormick, health enforcement manager for Oregon OSHA.

Exposure to heat can lead to headaches, cramps, dizziness, fatigue, nausea or vomiting, and even seizures or death. From 2012 to 2017, 37 people received benefits through the Oregon workers’ compensation system for heat-related illnesses.

The call to address the hazards of working in high heat is part of a larger effort aimed at preventing heat-related illness. Under an emphasis program run by Oregon OSHA, the agency’s enforcement and consultation activities will include a review of employers’ plans to deal with heat exposure.

The prevention program applies to both outdoor and indoor workplaces where heat-related hazards may exist.

Oregon OSHA encourages employers to fill out a heat illness prevention plan, which outlines everything from risk factors and precautionary steps to locations of water and cooling areas. Employers can get a sample heat illness prevention plan at http://osha.oregon.gov/OSHAPubs/pubform/heat-sample-program.pdf.

Here are some tips for preventing a heat-related illness:

• Perform the heaviest, most labor-intensive work during the coolest part of the day.

• Use the buddy system (work in pairs) to monitor the heat.

• Drink plenty of cool water (one small cup every 15 to 20 minutes).

• Wear light, loose-fitting, and breathable clothing (such as cotton).

• Take frequent short breaks in cool, shaded areas – allow your body to cool down.

• Avoid eating large meals before working in hot environments.

• Avoid caffeine and alcoholic beverages (these make the body lose water and increase the risk of heat illnesses).

To help those suffering from heat exhaustion:

• Move them to a cool, shaded area. Do not leave them alone.

• Loosen and remove heavy clothing.

• Provide cool water to drink (a small cup every 15 minutes) if they are not feeling sick to their stomach.

• Try to cool them by fanning them. Cool the skin with a spray mist of cold water or a wet cloth.

• If they do not feel better in a few minutes, call 911 for emergency help.

For more information visit http://osha.oregon.gov/Pages/topics/heat-stress.aspx.