14U Crush caps summer with third place

Contributed photo
The Cherry City Crush 14U softball squad ended the 2018 summer season with a 3-1 record for third place at the Newberg Tournament ending July 1. In the photo are, from left to right, Sarah Routson, Miyana Robertson, Mariana Santillan, Alicia Anderson, Ella Smith, Naomi Heredia, Ella Wilson, Felicity Harvey and Abby Colby. The Crush started action with three wins over Vancouver, Siskiyou and Lincoln City, but lost, 6-4, to Scappoose in the semifinal round.
With a final chance to end the season on a positive note, the 14U Cherry City Crush softball squad tallied a 3-1 record for third place at the two-day Newberg Tournament ending July 1...
Get full access to The Dalles Chronicle!
To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.
If you are an active subscriber, click here to continue reading.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment