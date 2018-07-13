Dallesport Fire

A fire Thursday night at Impact Alloys Foundry in Dallesport was largely contained to powerlines and pallets behind the foundry, according to information from the Columbia Gorge Wildland and Fire Information Page on Facebook.

According to comments on the page, the building was not damaged.

The Dallesport/Murdock fire department were assisted on scene by the Lyle Fire and Rescue Dist. #4. The fire was out by 10 p.m., according to the post.