Exhibit at Maryhill more than meets the eye

Jim Drake photo
Kevin Johnson with his master copy of “Elijah in the Wilderness.”
By Jim Drake
As of Friday, July 13, 2018
Jim Drake photo
Juliette Aristides with her work “The Sentinel.”
Ovidio Cartagena’s painting “Tu Guitarra” is a tribute to his father, who disappeared in the Guatemalan Civil War in 1985.
If you look closely at Ovidio Cartagena’s painting, the artist’s face becomes apparent in the lower right hand corner...
