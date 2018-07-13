Hustlers climb up the league standings Solid record paves way to legion state qualification

In the opening-game of the three-day Seaside Tournament, the Columbia Gorge Hustlers had their six-game winning streak snapped Thursday by an 11-6 margin versus Seaside.

The Hustlers (21-10 overall) totaled 10 hits and five walks and left nine runners on base, including the bases loaded in their three-run sixth-inning surge, where they got to within an 8-6 deficit, but an inning-ending strikeout short-circuited the rally.

That missed opportunity would come back to haunt them, however, as Seaside padded its lead with three runs in the seventh frame, while the Hustlers went down in order.

Jordan Wetmore was 2 for 2 with two walks, Conner Baughn posted two hits in three at-bats and Dalles Seufalemua went 2 for 4 with an RBI.

Jose Gonzalez went 1 for 2 with two RBIs, Ben Schanno tallied a hit, a walk and two runs in three at-bats, Josh Johnson had a hit and an RBI, and both Ben Nelson and Austin Greene scored a run apiece.

Gonzalez got the starting nod against Seaside and gave up two runs on five hits with a walk and four strikeouts in three innings for the no-decision.

The relief tandem of Nelson and Dominic Smith combined to allow nine runs, eight earned, on six hits with six walks and four strikeouts.

Hustlers roll past Hood River in 2

The Columbia Gorge Hustlers pound out 11 hits and ride the 12-strikeout pitching effort by Jordan Wetmore to pick up a 13-3 mercy-ruled win over the Hood River Oilers in the opening game of a doubleheader tonight at Bob Williams Field.

Baily Hajicek led the offense with a 3 for 3 effort with a double, a stolen base, three runs scored, two RBIs, Ben Nelson added two hits and two runs scored and Ben Schanno was 2 for 3 with a double, a stolen base, a run scored and three RBIs. The trio of Jose Gonzalez, Dalles Seufalemua and Dominic Smith each went 1 for 3 with a run scored apiece.

Austin Greene scored two runs and Michael Armstrong drove in two runs.

Wetmore allowed three runs on two hits with three walks in his five-inning performance.

In Wednesday’s second game, Zach Anderson tossed four scoreless innings of one-hit ball with nine strikeouts and Armstrong drove in Conner Baughn with a walk-off RBI single in the fifth inning of the Columbia Gorge Hustlers’ 12-2 mercy-ruled victory over the Hood River Oilers to complete the sweep at Bob Williams Field in The Dalles.

The Hustlers totaled 11 hits, three doubles, had two walks and two batters were hit by pitches.

Trenton Schacher went 2 for 3 with a double, a run scored and three RBIs, Baily Hajicek added two hits, a stolen base, a run scored and an RBI and Ben Nelson was 2 for 3 with a double, a walk, a run and an RBI.

Colton Baughn notched a double and two runs scored, and Michael Armstrong chipped in a 1 for 2 night with a walk, a sacrifice fly, a run scored and two RBIs.

Austin Greene was 1 for 1 with a walk, a sacrifice bunt and two RBIs, Conner Baughn had a hit and a run scored in one at-bat.

Dalles Seufalemua was hit twice and scored two runs and Dominic Smith was 1 for 3 with two runs scored and an RBI.

CG gets 36 runs versus Madison

The bats came alive for the Columbia Gorge Hustlers in a two-game sweep by mercy-ruled margins of 23-1 and 13-0 over the Eastside Cutters, from Madison, Tuesday night at Parkrose High School.

In the opener, the Hustlers rattled off 15 hits and six walks, as five players notched two hits each, and Ben Schanno went 3 for 5 with three runs scored and two RBIs in the team’s 23-1 romp.

Dominic Smith went 2 for 2 with a double, a hit by pitch, a walk, three runs and three RBIs, and both Dalles Seufalemua and Jose Gonzalez tallied two hits, three runs scored and two RBIs apiece.

Ben Nelson was 2 for 3 with two walks, three runs and two RBIs, Austin Greene went 2 for 5 with three runs and an RBI, Hajicek scored three times and both Trenton Schacher and Colton Baughn drove in two runs.

CG led 8-0 through one inning and 12-0 after three, before landing the knockout blow with a 10-run fourth frame.

Seufalemua pitched three innings in his start and allowed no runs on one hit with a walk and two strikeouts.

Schanno finished up the last two innings and gave up one run on one hit with three walks and a strikeout.

Riding high off that first-game blowout, the Hustlers racked up 12 hits and broke open this matchup with a six-run third inning and a five-run fifth to overwhelm La Salle by a 13-0 score to earn the sweep.

Smith was 2 for 4 with a run and three RBIs, Nelson added two hits, a run scored and two RBIs in four at-bats and Schacher posted a 2 for 4 split with two RBIs.

Schanno was 1 for 4 with three runs, Conner Baughn tacked on a hit, three runs scored and a stolen base, and Colton Baughn was 1 for 2 with two runs scored.

Colton Baughn pitched four innings of scoreless ball with one hit, no walk and six strikeouts for the winning decision.

Greene tossed the last inning and worked around a walk and added a strikeout to lock up the game.

Armstrong nearly hits for the cycle

The Columbia Gorge Hustlers racked up their 16th victory of the year with nine hits and a sterling pitching performance by the combination of Jose Gonzalez and Josh Johnson in a 6-0 victory Monday over La Salle Prep.

Gonzalez lasted four innings and surrendered no runs, five hits, with two walks and three strikeouts in his start for the win. Johnson finished the last three frames and gave up three hits and did not walk a batter.

The hard-throwing duo scattered seven hits, two walks and three strikeouts in the shutout.

Offensively, the Hustlers rapped out nine hits, had four hitters plunked and four walks.

Michael Armstrong went 3 for 4 with a triple, a single and a home run, finishing a double shy of the cycle.

Conner Baughn was 3 for 4 with a double, a run and an RBI and also threw out a base runner at third base from his catcher’s position.

Baily Hajicek had a hit, two walks and a run scored, Johnson was 1 for 1 with an RBI, and Austin Greene added a hit, a walk and a run scored. Ben Nelson was 0 for 1 with a hit by pitch, a sacrifice and two RBIs.

Dalles Seufalemua reaches once in four at-bats on a hit by pitch and was retired twice on hard line drives to the outfield.

He also finished a double play, had two scoops at first on low throws to first and he also had five putouts.

The Hustlers also negated a possible rally by executing the hidden ball trick in the third inning for an out after a tag by Dominic Smith, which turned a two-on, one-out threat into no runs.

In Monday’s nightcap, the Hustlers rallied from a 2-0 deficit and scored five runs in the final three frames to secure a 7-4 victory for the sweep.

Nelson went 2 for 3 with a walk, a stolen base, a run scored and two RBIs, Seufalemua was 1 for 3 with a hit by pitch, a run and an RBI, and both Colton Baughn and Johnson were 1 for 3 with a run scored apiece.

Armstrong posted a hit and an RBI in four at-bats, Greene scored two runs and Conner Baughn was 0 for 2 with two walks and a run scored.

On the mound, Armstrong got the win, as he allowed two runs on three hits with two walks and a strikeout across four innings.

Nelson finished the final three frames with two runs allowed, none earned, on two hits with no walks and five strikeouts to pick up the save.

After this weekend’s tournament in Seaside, the Hustlers head to St. Helens for a doubleheader starting at 1 p.m. Sunday.

The team travels to Aloha at 4 p.m. in a twinbill Tuesday, and then makes a trip to Hermiston for a pair of games at 6 p.m. Wednesday.