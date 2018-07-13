Looking Back on July 15, 2018

Bruce Melzer and Terray Harmon contributed to this report. Last week’s History Mystery, above, is from the digital archives of The Dalles Chronicle. The file was titled, “Celilo canal construction with tipi in foreground.” The buildings visible in the center of the photograph may have been the Seufert Fish Cannery, located where The Dalles Dam Visitor Center is today. Terray Harmon suggested the tipi is possibly located on Avery Island, just above The Dalles dam, now flooded. Native Americans camped on the island, which during low water could be driven to. The Dalles-Celilo canal entrance is still visible near the dam visitor center. The 8.5 mile long canal was dedicated in May of 1915. The canal “opened continuous navigation upstream on Columbia and Snake rivers as far as Lewiston, Idaho, and by-passed Five Mile and Ten Mile rapids as well as Tumwater (Celilo Falls),” according to information found in a 1986 historical calendar published by the Wasco County Historical Society.

20 years ago – 1998

A new industrial subdivision at the Port of The Dalles will have one hard-won feature: rolled, not straight, curbs. After several denials at the city staff level of its request to have rolled curbs, the port got a clear message from the council Monday. With almost no discussion, the council unanimously granted the port’s request.

Landowners of property near a Fulton Canyon quarry don’t want their property used to expand the rock mining operation. Thomas and Constance Martin of Rufus were notified by the Oregon Department of Transportation on March 17 that their property was needed for improvement of the Celilo-Rufus section of the Columbia River Highway. ODOT may be backing away from the request to take 57.82 acres of the Martin property, however.

SALEM (AP) — Oregonians will vote on 10 initiative measures covering subjects as diverse as marijuana, birth certificates and mail elections on the November ballot.

The 33rd annual Fort Dalles Days “Rough ’n Wild” Rodeo arrives this week in The Dalles, and the first big event opens tonight with a kick-off dance.

A couple that was charged with criminal trespass at the city police station on July 7 have entered guilty pleas in municipal court.

40 years ago – 1978

A 77-unit parade will be among Saturday’s highlights as The Dalles continues its celebration of Fort Dalles Days. The parade, which begins at 11 a.m. at the National Guard Armory and winds through downtown, will include 23 floats, 17 mounted units, marching units, visiting queens, courts and dignitaries.

District 12 teachers will vote on a new contract Wednesday at 7 p.m. in the Resource Center, The Dalles High School.

A simplified federal income tax form was proposed by Sen. Mark Hatfield when he came to town July 3.

DETROIT (UPI) — Lee A. Iacocca, the young executive who rose rapidly through the ranks of the Ford Motor Co. as the “father” of the Mustang, has been ousted as president because of “substantial differences” with chairman Henry Ford II. “In any case, I leave amicably,” Iacocca said.

WALLA WALLA, Wash. (UPI) — The Army Corps of Engineers announced Friday it would not appeal a federal court decision that blocked construction of a dam in northeastern Oregon. U.S. District Judge Robert C. Belloni ruled last January that construction of the $29 million Catherine Creek Dam in Union County would violate Indian fishing rights under an 1855 treaty.

60 years ago – 1958

Wasco county has been added to the list of Oregon counties certified as free of brucellosis, the cattle disease that is the source of undulant fever in humans.

Lag in the Forest Service’s timber sale program in Mt Hood National Forest as well as the Lewis River drainage area of Gifford-Pinchot National Forest has produced a critical raw materials problem for the lumber industry, directors of The Dalles Chamber of Commerce were advised yesterday by Frank Thomas, forester for Tygh Valley Lumber Co. who is a member of the Chamber’s forestry committee.

All but two of the right-of-way legal documents for the new Highway 197 stretch from The Dalles to Eight Mile Creek have been turned over to the State Highway Department and construction probably will be started this fall.

An assault and battery trial against Olen Graham, formerly a picket at the Harvey Aluminum plant, got under way in Justice Court this morning with witnesses testifying about the same as they did in a Circuit Court picket injunction hearing following picket line trouble June 18. In the legal action being heard by a Justice jury of four men and two women, William A. Brice, a rigger at the plant, charges that Graham struck him through an open truck window while he was a passenger in the truck driven by Edward Brown.

Archive Extra A DAILY MAIL TO BOISE CITY—The following is House Joint Resolution, No. 9, passed at the late Special Session of the Legislature: WHEREAS, The people residing in the county of Grant, and a large portion of Wasco, in the state of Oregon, as well as a large district of country in the Territory of Idaho, on the line of the wagon road between Dalles city, Oregon, via Canyon City to Boise City, Idaho, a distance of over three hundred miles, through a district of country thickly inhabited and entirely destitute of mail facilities; and especially the people of Grant county are deprived of any kind of postal advantages, it being distant from the county seat of said county to the nearest post office, one hundred and eighty miles, there not being a mail route established in said county of Grant; therefore be it resolved by the Legislative Assembly of the State of Oregon, that our senators and representatives in Congress are hereby requested to use their influence and best efforts to have daily mail service established between the points named, with intermediate post offices established at such points Canyon City and others, as the wants of the people may demand.

80 years ago – 1938

Four buildings and three automobiles were completely destroyed by fire at Tygh Valley this morning in a blaze that caused a property loss estimated in excess of $15,000. The fire is believed to have been caused by an overheated cook stove in a residence.

The trial of two confessed army deserters ended abruptly in The Dalles last night after the theft of a car in Yakima early this week and the taking of other loot. Arthur Penkert, 18, and Vernon Partridge, 19, both of whom admitted to city police that they had deserted Fort Snelling, Minn., army post, were taken into custody by local officers after they had aroused the suspicions of Ed Smart, 218 West Fourth Street.

A coroner’s jury called yesterday afternoon to determine the cause of the three-way crash Wednesday night that took four lives found that the “accident occurred through the fault and negligence of Carl Gray.”

Howard Hughes and his companions set a new speed record in their around the world flight, completed yesterday at New York.

100 years ago – 1918

County Clerk L. B. Fox has received call number 972, which demands that 400 class one men of Oregon report to Camp Fremont, Cal., during the five-day period beginning August 5. The quota for Wasco County is seven.

Norman Phillips left for the presidio at San Francisco today to enter the non-commissioned officers’ training camp. He is one of the 25 students who have been sent from the University of Oregon to the camp.

Stop the flies with a new screen door. Our stock is still complete. J. W. Collins paint store, 418 East Second street.

WITH THE AMERICANS ON THE MARNE, July 15. — The Americans, just before noon, launched a heavy counter-attack against large German forces which had forced a crossing of the Marne at three points on a four-mile front east of Chateau Thierry. The result is unknown.

OAKLAND, Cal., July 15. — Thirty-five hundred boiler-makes and iron workers struck this morning in three big ship-building plants at Alameda and Oakland, halting government contracts totaling millions of dollars which are held by the Bethlehem, Moore and Hanlon shipbuilding companies. The men declare the companies have not observed the Macy agreement.

NEW YORK, July 15. — Responding to news of the new German offensive drive, the stock market slumped shortly after the opening today.