For the Record for July 15, 2018

Editor's note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Sunday July 15, 2018

Accidents

The Dalles City

July 9, 1:12 p.m. – Two vehicle, non-injury crash, 1800 block of West 2nd Street. Officer assisted with the exchange of information.

July 9, 1:44 p.m. – Two vehicle, non-injury crash, 1800 block of West 2nd Street. Vehicle versus motorcycle. A report was taken.

July 10, 6:40 p.m. – Single vehicle, non-injury crash, 2900 block of West 10th Street. Driver struck two parked vehicles, one of which bumped into a home. A report was taken.

Fire

Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue

July 9, 5:56 p.m. – Crew responded to the 800 block of Chenowith Loop Road on a report of a bark chip fire. A small smoldering area was located and extinguished.

July 10, 2:32 p.m. – Crew responded to the 300 block of Lone Pine Drive on a report of a grass fire. Upon arrival, the fire appeared to have been put out by subjects with a garden hose. The area was mopped up and units cleared.

The agency also responded to seven calls for emergency medical services on Monday and six on Tuesday.

Police Reports

The Dalles City

A death report was taken Monday morning from the 3300 block of Columbia View Drive.

Animal control responded to the 1100 block of West 2nd Street on a report of a dog at large. The dog was located and lodged at the local shelter. A report was taken.

A criminal mischief report was taken Monday morning from the high school after staff reported a broken window on campus.

A theft report was taken Monday afternoon at the police station after a victim came in to report his wallet was stolen somewhere in town.

Brendon Levi Mackey, 24, The Dalles, was arrested Monday evening in the 2600 block of West 6th Street and is accused of unlawful possession of methamphetamine, unlawful delivery of the drug, fireworks offense, probation violation and parole violation.

Police responded to the 1200 block of West 6th Street Monday evening after a caller reported that young children were left in a vehicle while their mother went into the store. Contact was made with the mother who disputed how long she was away from the vehicle. An informational report was taken.

Noah Michael Mears, 18, The Dalles, was arrested Monday evening in the 500 block of East 13th Street and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants and failure to perform the duties of a driver.

A burglary report was taken Tuesday morning from the 900 block of Clark Street.

Kyle Leigh Baber, 34, no listed address, was arrested Tuesday evening near West 2nd and Webber streets and is accused of fourth-degree assault and providing false information to a police officer.

A theft report was taken Monday evening from Kramer Field after a victim reported he left his keys in the lock of a maintenance shed while he was working and when he returned to put equipment away they were missing.

Michael James Minson, 23, The Dalles, was arrested early Wednesday morning in the 900 block of Clark Street and is accused of unlawful possession of methamphetamine, frequenting a place where controlled substances are used, and two counts of post-prison violations. Jordan Vincent Brennan, 24, The Dalles, was also arrested and is accused of frequenting a place where controlled substances are used.

Wasco County

Marine deputy made contact with three subjects in Maupin Monday morning. All three subjects were warned for failure to carry rainboard proof on compliance. An informational report was taken.

Oregon State Police

Kiara Veronica Martinez, 27, Kirkland, Wash., was arrested Thursday afternoon during a traffic stop on Rowena River Road and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants and reckless driving. She was also arrested on an out of state warrant.

An informational report was taken Tuesday morning at the state police office after a sex offender came into register but was several days late from his required deadline.

A male subject was cited and released for failure to report Monday morning at the state police office. A report was taken.

A male driver was cited and released for driving while suspended during a traffic stop Monday evening on Interstate 84 eastbound, milepost 109. A report was taken.

Rodney William Francis, 48, Goldendale, Wash., was arrested early Wednesday morning during a traffic stop in Rufus and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants and reckless driving.

Regional Jail

Krystal Ann Perez, 26, The Dalles, was jailed Tuesday on a court commitment for a drug court sanction.

Megan Catherine Crapper, 54, Klickitat, Wash., was jailed Thursday on a court commitment for violation of a release agreement and contempt of court.

Aarin Wynn William, 54, of Arlington was jailed Friday for burglary, third-degree robbery, fourth-degree assault, second-degree theft, and two probation violations.

Anshara Danae Buzzard, 33, of The Dalles was jailed Friday for failure to appear in court.

Michael Irvin Colvin, 41, of The Dalles was jailed Friday for DUII.

Nicholas Michael Lowe, 37, of The Dalles was jailed Friday for driving while suspended and DUII.

Rodger Allen Poole Jr., 42, of The Dalles was jailed Friday for fourth-degree assault.

Zachary Nathaniel Flock 22, of The Dalles was jailed Saturday for post-prison supervision sanctions, second-degree criminal mischief, assaulting a public safety officer, escape and resisting arrest.

Barbara Anette Baumgartner, 39, of Tygh Valley was jailed Saturday on charges of driving while suspended and DUII.

Zacharie Dennis Fiscus, 23, of The Dalles was jailed Saturday for DUII.

Dallas Wayne Dugger, 66, of The Dalles was jailed Saturday for strangulation.

Steven Paul Berth, 51, of The Dalles was jailed Saturday for violation of a release agreement.

Tayler Marie Scarratt, 18, of Mosier was jailed Sunday for third-degree theft. James Raymond McCants, 22, of Mosier was jailed Sunday for third-degree theft.

Lawrence Paul Nyberg, 46, of The Dalles was jailed Sunday for failure to appear in court.

Laurel Lynn Douglas, 39, of Jackson, Wyo., was jailed Sunday for DUII and unlawful possession of a concealed weapon.

Joseph Dennis Cunningham, 41, of St. Helens, was jailed Monday for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Desire D. Garcia, 36, of Vancouver, Wash., was jailed on second-degree child neglect.

Parole & Probation

Richard Garcia, 56, The Dalles, was arrested Tuesday afternoon in the community corrections office and is accused of probation violation.

Brian Scott Austin, 41, The Dalles, was arrested Tuesday afternoon in the community corrections office and is accused of two counts of post-prison violations.